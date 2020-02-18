InMode Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenues of $47 Million Represent 63% Year over Year Growth

InMode Ltd.

Feb 18, 2020, 08:00 ET

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenue of $47 million, an increase of 63% compared to the fourth quarter in 2018
  • GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.0 million, compared to a $0.2 million loss attributable to InMode Ltd. in the fourth quarter in 2018; *non-GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.3 million
  • GAAP and *non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.46
  • Total cash position of $193.4 million as of December 31, 2019, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

  • Record full year revenue of $156.4 million, an increase of 56% as compared to 2018
  • GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $61.1 million, a 173% increase year-over-year; *non-GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $62.4 million, a 95% increase year-over-year
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.60, an increase of 158% as compared to 2018; *non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.63, an increase of 81% year-over-year
  • 68% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenue as compared to 2018

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

Revenues

$47,002

$28,783

$156,361

$100,162

Gross Margins

87%

86%

87%

85%

Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$19,038

$(213)

$61,145

$22,371

Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share

$0.46

$(0.01)

$1.60

$0.62

Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

         Q4 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$19,311

$7,826

$62,390

$31,916

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.46

$0.22

$1.63

$0.90

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies related to sublicense agreement, as well as related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared InMode's new and proprietary Bipolar Radio Frequency technology, which enabled further development and marketing of Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Devices (SARD – BodyTite, FaceTite, AccuTite and Morpheus8). With this new technology, InMode introduced a new category: "Minimally Invasive and Subdermal Ablative Aesthetic Surgery", that enables physicians to provide solutions to patients that do not want to suffer from the shortcomings of full plastic surgery yet would like to obtain comparable results ("Treatment Gap patients").

The success of InMode's Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Devices (SARD) in the minimally invasive and subdermal ablative space inspired InMode to apply the same principles of facial and body reshaping to the non-invasive market in a hands-free application. As such, InMode developed two FDA-cleared distinct hands-free platforms: the Evolve for body and the Evoke for face.

The introduction of Evolve and Evoke to the market created yet another new category within the aesthetic market:  "Hands-Free Aesthetic Procedures." Currently, these two proprietary and protected categories (aesthetic surgery and hands-free aesthetic procedures) are expected to be the primary growth engines for InMode in the coming years.

As for global reach - InMode continues to develop the U.S. and international markets through its network of subsidiaries and distributors. In addition, InMode continues to work on clinical and obtaining regulation approval in various countries, recently receiving ANVISA clearance from Brazil, and additional approvals in the U.S. (FDA), Canada, Taiwan and other countries in Eastern Europe.

2020 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2020, the period ending December 31, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $190 million to $198 million in revenue
  • 85%-87% in Gross Margins
  • *Non-GAAP Income from Operations - $76 million to $80 million
  • *Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share - $1.85 - $1.93

This outlook is not guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not place under reliance on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $47.0 million, an increase of 63% as compared to the fourth quarter in 2018. This growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the United States. Additionally, InMode continued to gain traction in international markets, with international revenue growing 71% year-over-year.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 87% compared to a gross margin of 86% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 38%, compared to 5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 39%, compared to 33% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in our gross profit exceeding the increase in our operating expenses as a result of the company's accelerated growth.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is compared with GAAP net loss attributable to InMode Ltd. of $(0.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to a one-time provision for a settlement agreement InMode entered into in January 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $7.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2019 were $156.4 million, an increase of 56% as compared to 2018. This growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the United States. In addition, InMode has been gaining traction in international markets, with international revenue growing 68% year-over-year.

Gross margin for 2019 was 87% compared to a gross margin of 85% in 2018.

GAAP operating margin for 2019 was 38%, compared to the operating margin of 23% in 2018. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2019 was 39%, compared to the operating margin of 33% in the full year of 2018. InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $61.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share in 2019. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $22.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in 2018. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $62.4 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the full year of 2019 compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $31.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the full year of 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $193.4 million, of which approximately $70 million in net proceeds were raised in InMode's initial public offering.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies related to sublicense agreement, as well as related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release. We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in "2020 Financial Outlook" to the corresponding GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability, limited visibility and unpredictability.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe MizrahyChairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, February 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described "2020 Financial Outlook". Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our prospectus (included in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615), as amended) and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUES

47,002

28,783

156,361

100,162

COST OF REVENUES

6,045

3,939

20,238

15,057

GROSS PROFIT

40,957

24,844

136,123

85,105

OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development

1,587

1,354

5,699

4,180

Sales and marketing

20,127

12,521

66,848

44,622

General and administrative

1,265

1,656

3,958

4,814

Legal settlements and loss contingencies

-

8,000

-

8,000

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

22,979

23,531

76,505

61,616

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

17,978

1,313

59,618

23,489

Finance income (expenses), net

1,159

(487)

2,423

136

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

19,137

826

62,041

23,625

INCOME TAXES

165

1,045

883

1,260

NET INCOME

18,972

(219)

61,158

22,365

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(66)

(6)

13

(6)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

19,038

(213)

61,145

22,371





NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (1):



Basic

0.58

(0.01)

2.09

0.82

Diluted

0.46

(0.01)

1.60

0.62

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (1)



Basic

32,781

26,682

29,232

26,614

Diluted

41,639

35,052

38,059

35,007

(1) The number shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

44,727

24,721

Marketable securities

120,144

26,532

Short-term bank deposits

28,491

10,045

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

6,628

7,008

Other receivables

3,810

2,495

Inventories

9,408

6,963

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

213,208

77,764

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Accounts receivable

374

544

Deferred offering costs

-

895

Deferred income taxes, net

1,899

1,309

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,369

-

Property and equipment, net

935

544

Other investments

600

-

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

5,177

3,292

TOTAL ASSETS

218,385

81,056



Liabilities and shareholders' equity

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

3,702

4,509

Contract liabilities

15,587

5,755

Other liabilities

13,205

9,165

Accrued contingencies

-

10,000

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

32,494

29,429

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Contract liabilities

3,813

3,982

Other liabilities

1,494

771

Operating lease liabilities

744

-

Deferred income taxes, net

37

11

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

6,088

4,764

TOTAL LIABILITIES

38,582

34,193



REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

-

2,187



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

179,803

44,676

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

218,385

81,056

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES:



Net income (loss)

18,972

(219)

61,158

22,365

Adjustments required to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

88

53

302

184

Share-based compensation expenses

358

181

1,557

1,947

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(55)

10

78

(33)

Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net

3

101

3

(21)

Changes in fair value of marketable
securities, net

-

504

-

291

Finance income, net

(440)

(45)

(835)

(45)

Deferred income taxes, net

(383)

(424)

(594)

(592)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

1,046

(191)

449

(571)

Increase in other receivables

(666)

(1,100)

(1,316)

(1,171)

Increase in inventories

(913)

(1,352)

(2,445)

(1,891)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(667)

21

92

541

Increase in other liabilities

1,676

2,898

4,094

2,631

Increase in contract liabilities

8,400

1,024

9,663

5,251

Increase (decrease) in accrued
contingencies

-

8,000

(10,000)

8,000

Net cash provided by operating activities

27,419

9,461

62,206

36,886

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING
ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposit

(13,500)

(5,000)

(47,810)

(10,000)

Proceeds from short-term deposit

11,000

-

29,500

-

Purchase of fixed assets

(175)

(88)

(693)

(381)

Other investments

(600)

-

(600)

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(82,802)

(15,800)

(165,423)

(38,346)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

54,471

15,576

72,574

18,988

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(31,606)

(5,312)

(112,452)

(29,739)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING
ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from initial public offering of
ordinary shares, net of offering costs

-

-

69,784

-

Exercise of options

74

10

389

186

Net cash provided by financing activities

74

10

70,173

186

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE
CHANGES ON CASH

135

(64)

79

(205)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(3,978)

4,095

20,006

7,128





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
BEGINNING OF PERIOD

48,705

20,626

24,721

17,593

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
END OF PERIOD

44,727

24,721

44,727

24,721

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues by Geography:



United States

36,386

22,565

124,199

81,063

International

10,616

6,218

32,162

19,099

Total Net Revenue

47,002

28,783

156,361

100,162

U.S. as percentage of total revenue

77%

78%

79%

81%






INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

 INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31, 2019

Three months ended
December 31, 2018

GAAP

Stock Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Stock Based
Compensation

Legal settlements
and loss
contingencies

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

47,002

-

47,002

28,783

-

-

28,783

COST OF REVENUES

6,045

(32)

6,013

3,939

(2)

-

3,937

GROSS PROFIT

40,957

32

40,989

24,844

2

-

24,846

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

1,587

(13)

1,574

1,354

(52)

-

1,302

Sales and marketing

20,127

(271)

19,856

12,521

(114)

-

12,407

General and administrative

1,265

(42)

1,223

1,656

(13)

-

1,643

Legal settlements and loss
contingencies

-

-

-

8,000

-

(8,000)

-

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

22,979

(326)

22,653

23,531

(179)

(8,000)

15,352

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

17,978

358

18,336

1,313

181

8,000

9,494

Finance income (expenses),
net

1,159

-

1,159

(487)

-

-

(487)

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

19,137

358

19,495

826

181

8,000

9,007

INCOME TAXES

165

85

250

1,045

142

-

1,187

NET INCOME (LOSS)

18,972

273

19,245

(219)

39

8,000

7,820

Less: Net income (loss)
attributable to non-controlling
interests

(66)

-

(66)

(6)

-

-

(6)

NET INCOME (LOSS)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
INMODE LTD.

19,038

273

19,311

(213)

39

8,000

7,826








NET INCOME (LOSS) PER
SHARE (1):






Basic

0.58

0.59

(0.01)

0.29

Diluted

0.46

0.46

(0.01)

0.22

WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF NET
INCOME PER SHARE (1)






Basic

32,781

32,781

26,682

22,682

Diluted

41,639

41,657

35,052

35,080

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of
an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

 INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018

GAAP

Stock Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Stock Based
Compensation

Legal
settlements
and loss
contingencies

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

156,361

-

156,361

100,162

-

-

100,162

COST OF REVENUES

20,238

(94)

20,144

15,057

(25)

-

15,032

GROSS PROFIT

136,123

94

136,217

85,105

25

-

85,130

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

5,699

(179)

5,520

4,180

(63)

-

4,117

Sales and marketing

66,848

(1,158)

65,690

44,622

(1,817)

-

42,805

General and administrative

3,958

(126)

3,832

4,814

(42)

-

4,772

Legal settlements and loss
contingencies

-

-

-

8,000

-

(8,000)

-

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

76,505

(1,463)

75,042

61,616

(1,922)

(8,000)

51,694

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

59,618

1,557

61,175

23,489

1,947

8,000

33,436

Finance income, net

2,423

-

2,423

136

-

-

136

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

62,041

1,557

63,598

23,625

1,947

8,000

33,572

INCOME TAXES

883

312

1,195

1,260

402

-

1,662

NET INCOME

61,158

1,245

62,403

22,365

1,545

8,000

31,910

Less: Net income (loss)
attributable to non-controlling
interests

13

-

13

(6)

-

-

(6)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO INMODE LTD.

61,145

1,245

62,390

22,371

1,545

8,000

31,916

NET INCOME PER
SHARE (1):






Basic

2.09

2.13

0.82

1.18

Diluted

1.60

1.63

0.62

0.90

WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF NET
INCOME PER SHARE (1)






Basic

29,232

29,232

26,614

26,614

Diluted

38,059

38,085

35,007

35,058









(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of
an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019

