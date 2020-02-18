InMode Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $47 million , an increase of 63% compared to the fourth quarter in 2018

, an increase of 63% compared to the fourth quarter in 2018 GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.0 million , compared to a $0.2 million loss attributable to InMode Ltd. in the fourth quarter in 2018; *non-GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.3 million

, compared to a loss attributable to InMode Ltd. in the fourth quarter in 2018; *non-GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of GAAP and *non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.46

Total cash position of $193.4 million as of December 31, 2019 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Record full year revenue of $156.4 million , an increase of 56% as compared to 2018

, an increase of 56% as compared to 2018 GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $61.1 million , a 173% increase year-over-year; *non-GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $62.4 million , a 95% increase year-over-year

, a 173% increase year-over-year; *non-GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of , a 95% increase year-over-year GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.60 , an increase of 158% as compared to 2018; *non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.63 , an increase of 81% year-over-year

, an increase of 158% as compared to 2018; *non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of , an increase of 81% year-over-year 68% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenue as compared to 2018

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenues $47,002 $28,783 $156,361 $100,162 Gross Margins 87% 86% 87% 85% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InMode Ltd. $19,038 $(213) $61,145 $22,371 Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share $0.46 $(0.01) $1.60 $0.62 Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $19,311 $7,826 $62,390 $31,916 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.46 $0.22 $1.63 $0.90

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies related to sublicense agreement, as well as related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared InMode's new and proprietary Bipolar Radio Frequency technology, which enabled further development and marketing of Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Devices (SARD – BodyTite, FaceTite, AccuTite and Morpheus8). With this new technology, InMode introduced a new category: "Minimally Invasive and Subdermal Ablative Aesthetic Surgery", that enables physicians to provide solutions to patients that do not want to suffer from the shortcomings of full plastic surgery yet would like to obtain comparable results ("Treatment Gap patients").

The success of InMode's Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Devices (SARD) in the minimally invasive and subdermal ablative space inspired InMode to apply the same principles of facial and body reshaping to the non-invasive market in a hands-free application. As such, InMode developed two FDA-cleared distinct hands-free platforms: the Evolve for body and the Evoke for face.

The introduction of Evolve and Evoke to the market created yet another new category within the aesthetic market: "Hands-Free Aesthetic Procedures." Currently, these two proprietary and protected categories (aesthetic surgery and hands-free aesthetic procedures) are expected to be the primary growth engines for InMode in the coming years.

As for global reach - InMode continues to develop the U.S. and international markets through its network of subsidiaries and distributors. In addition, InMode continues to work on clinical and obtaining regulation approval in various countries, recently receiving ANVISA clearance from Brazil, and additional approvals in the U.S. (FDA), Canada, Taiwan and other countries in Eastern Europe.

2020 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2020, the period ending December 31, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$190 million to $198 million in revenue

to in revenue 85%-87% in Gross Margins

*Non-GAAP Income from Operations - $76 million to $80 million

to *Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share - $1.85 - $1.93

This outlook is not guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not place under reliance on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $47.0 million, an increase of 63% as compared to the fourth quarter in 2018. This growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the United States. Additionally, InMode continued to gain traction in international markets, with international revenue growing 71% year-over-year.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 87% compared to a gross margin of 86% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 38%, compared to 5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 39%, compared to 33% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in our gross profit exceeding the increase in our operating expenses as a result of the company's accelerated growth.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is compared with GAAP net loss attributable to InMode Ltd. of $(0.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to a one-time provision for a settlement agreement InMode entered into in January 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $19.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $7.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2019 were $156.4 million, an increase of 56% as compared to 2018. This growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the United States. In addition, InMode has been gaining traction in international markets, with international revenue growing 68% year-over-year.

Gross margin for 2019 was 87% compared to a gross margin of 85% in 2018.

GAAP operating margin for 2019 was 38%, compared to the operating margin of 23% in 2018. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2019 was 39%, compared to the operating margin of 33% in the full year of 2018. InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $61.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share in 2019. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $22.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in 2018. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $62.4 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the full year of 2019 compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $31.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the full year of 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $193.4 million, of which approximately $70 million in net proceeds were raised in InMode's initial public offering.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies related to sublicense agreement, as well as related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release. We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in "2020 Financial Outlook" to the corresponding GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability, limited visibility and unpredictability.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described "2020 Financial Outlook". Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our prospectus (included in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615), as amended) and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES 47,002 28,783 156,361 100,162 COST OF REVENUES 6,045 3,939 20,238 15,057 GROSS PROFIT 40,957 24,844 136,123 85,105 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 1,587 1,354 5,699 4,180 Sales and marketing 20,127 12,521 66,848 44,622 General and administrative 1,265 1,656 3,958 4,814 Legal settlements and loss contingencies - 8,000 - 8,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 22,979 23,531 76,505 61,616 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 17,978 1,313 59,618 23,489 Finance income (expenses), net 1,159 (487) 2,423 136 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 19,137 826 62,041 23,625 INCOME TAXES 165 1,045 883 1,260 NET INCOME 18,972 (219) 61,158 22,365 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (66) (6) 13 (6) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 19,038 (213) 61,145 22,371









NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (1):







Basic 0.58 (0.01) 2.09 0.82 Diluted 0.46 (0.01) 1.60 0.62 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (1)







Basic 32,781 26,682 29,232 26,614 Diluted 41,639 35,052 38,059 35,007

(1) The number shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 44,727 24,721 Marketable securities 120,144 26,532 Short-term bank deposits 28,491 10,045 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 6,628 7,008 Other receivables 3,810 2,495 Inventories 9,408 6,963 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 213,208 77,764 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 374 544 Deferred offering costs - 895 Deferred income taxes, net 1,899 1,309 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,369 - Property and equipment, net 935 544 Other investments 600 - TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,177 3,292 TOTAL ASSETS 218,385 81,056





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 3,702 4,509 Contract liabilities 15,587 5,755 Other liabilities 13,205 9,165 Accrued contingencies - 10,000 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 32,494 29,429 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,813 3,982 Other liabilities 1,494 771 Operating lease liabilities 744 - Deferred income taxes, net 37 11 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,088 4,764 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,582 34,193





REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 2,187





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 179,803 44,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 218,385 81,056

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES:







Net income (loss) 18,972 (219) 61,158 22,365 Adjustments required to reconcile net income

to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 88 53 302 184 Share-based compensation expenses 358 181 1,557 1,947 Allowance for doubtful accounts (55) 10 78 (33) Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net 3 101 3 (21) Changes in fair value of marketable

securities, net - 504 - 291 Finance income, net (440) (45) (835) (45) Deferred income taxes, net (383) (424) (594) (592) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 1,046 (191) 449 (571) Increase in other receivables (666) (1,100) (1,316) (1,171) Increase in inventories (913) (1,352) (2,445) (1,891) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (667) 21 92 541 Increase in other liabilities 1,676 2,898 4,094 2,631 Increase in contract liabilities 8,400 1,024 9,663 5,251 Increase (decrease) in accrued

contingencies - 8,000 (10,000) 8,000 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,419 9,461 62,206 36,886 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING

ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposit (13,500) (5,000) (47,810) (10,000) Proceeds from short-term deposit 11,000 - 29,500 - Purchase of fixed assets (175) (88) (693) (381) Other investments (600) - (600) - Purchase of marketable securities (82,802) (15,800) (165,423) (38,346) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 54,471 15,576 72,574 18,988 Net cash (used in) investing activities (31,606) (5,312) (112,452) (29,739) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING

ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from initial public offering of

ordinary shares, net of offering costs - - 69,784 - Exercise of options 74 10 389 186 Net cash provided by financing activities 74 10 70,173 186 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE

CHANGES ON CASH 135 (64) 79 (205) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,978) 4,095 20,006 7,128









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT

BEGINNING OF PERIOD 48,705 20,626 24,721 17,593 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT

END OF PERIOD 44,727 24,721 44,727 24,721

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues by Geography:







United States 36,386 22,565 124,199 81,063 International 10,616 6,218 32,162 19,099 Total Net Revenue 47,002 28,783 156,361 100,162 U.S. as percentage of total revenue 77% 78% 79% 81%













INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 GAAP Stock Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Stock Based

Compensation Legal settlements

and loss

contingencies Non-GAAP REVENUES 47,002 - 47,002 28,783 - - 28,783 COST OF REVENUES 6,045 (32) 6,013 3,939 (2) - 3,937 GROSS PROFIT 40,957 32 40,989 24,844 2 - 24,846 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,587 (13) 1,574 1,354 (52) - 1,302 Sales and marketing 20,127 (271) 19,856 12,521 (114) - 12,407 General and administrative 1,265 (42) 1,223 1,656 (13) - 1,643 Legal settlements and loss

contingencies - - - 8,000 - (8,000) - TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 22,979 (326) 22,653 23,531 (179) (8,000) 15,352 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 17,978 358 18,336 1,313 181 8,000 9,494 Finance income (expenses),

net 1,159 - 1,159 (487) - - (487) INCOME BEFORE TAXES 19,137 358 19,495 826 181 8,000 9,007 INCOME TAXES 165 85 250 1,045 142 - 1,187 NET INCOME (LOSS) 18,972 273 19,245 (219) 39 8,000 7,820 Less: Net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests (66) - (66) (6) - - (6) NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

INMODE LTD. 19,038 273 19,311 (213) 39 8,000 7,826















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER

SHARE (1):













Basic 0.58

0.59 (0.01)



0.29 Diluted 0.46

0.46 (0.01)



0.22 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (1)













Basic 32,781

32,781 26,682



22,682 Diluted 41,639

41,657 35,052



35,080

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of

an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 GAAP Stock Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Stock Based

Compensation Legal

settlements

and loss

contingencies Non-GAAP REVENUES 156,361 - 156,361 100,162 - - 100,162 COST OF REVENUES 20,238 (94) 20,144 15,057 (25) - 15,032 GROSS PROFIT 136,123 94 136,217 85,105 25 - 85,130 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 5,699 (179) 5,520 4,180 (63) - 4,117 Sales and marketing 66,848 (1,158) 65,690 44,622 (1,817) - 42,805 General and administrative 3,958 (126) 3,832 4,814 (42) - 4,772 Legal settlements and loss

contingencies - - - 8,000 - (8,000) - TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 76,505 (1,463) 75,042 61,616 (1,922) (8,000) 51,694 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 59,618 1,557 61,175 23,489 1,947 8,000 33,436 Finance income, net 2,423 - 2,423 136 - - 136 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 62,041 1,557 63,598 23,625 1,947 8,000 33,572 INCOME TAXES 883 312 1,195 1,260 402 - 1,662 NET INCOME 61,158 1,245 62,403 22,365 1,545 8,000 31,910 Less: Net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests 13 - 13 (6) - - (6) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO INMODE LTD. 61,145 1,245 62,390 22,371 1,545 8,000 31,916 NET INCOME PER

SHARE (1):













Basic 2.09

2.13 0.82



1.18 Diluted 1.60

1.63 0.62



0.90 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (1)













Basic 29,232

29,232 26,614



26,614 Diluted 38,059

38,085 35,007



35,058



















(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of

an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019

