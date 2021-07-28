InMode Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenues of $87.3 Million Represent 184% Year Over Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenues of $87.3 million, an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 71% of quarterly revenues, while 22% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
  • Record GAAP net income of $40.9 million, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $43.9 million, compared to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.95, compared to $0.21 in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.02, compared to $0.24 in the second quarter of 2020
  • Total cash position of $332.9 million as of June 30, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

         Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Revenues

$87,325

$30,765

Gross Margins

85%

85%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$40,925

$8,588

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.95

$0.21

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

         Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Gross Margins

86%

85%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$43,873

$10,096

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.02

$0.24

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments
"We are happy to report another strong quarter and share the successful results of our growth strategy. We've seen advancements in key areas of our business and our minimally invasive technologies are becoming the gold standard," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "Consumable and service revenues have continued to experience high growth, increasing 22% from last quarter. This indicates that physicians are successfully adopting our procedures as well as keep increasing the use of each InMode system, which leads to a growing contribution of consumables to our overall revenues."

"Consumer demand is on a fast-track recovery to pre-COVID levels and was higher than anticipated in Q2. The pent-up demand is now being complemented by purchases and supported by long-term, sustainable industry trends for hands-free devices and minimally invasive procedures. We have also seen higher overall transaction amounts, which is attributed to the growing demand for our products but also to the ongoing training of our sales force. We are pleased to see high physician and patient satisfaction with our products and services. The attendance for our events has also been better than the pre-pandemic market, which is encouraging to see," stated Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

"It is with considerable optimism that we are launching Empower, a new platform focused on women's health, on August 15th. Empower will significantly increase our business in women's health and mark our major expansion into the gynecology market, which is three times the size of the aesthetics market. InMode will market this medically oriented platform to OB/GYN doctors, further diversifying our client base and verticals," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and co-founder of InMode.

Yair Malca, CFO of InMode, added, "Recent business expansions in key markets contributed to InMode reporting record numbers. Operations outside the U.S. represented 34% of the business in H1 2021, compared to 23% in H1 2020. Asia and Europe were the biggest regions supporting InMode's growth outside the U.S. this quarter. As the market demand in the U.S. and globally increases, we believe that our profitable growth will continue, especially in light of our ever-expanding pipeline."

"As a company that values ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] principles, we keep implementing our ESG initiatives across the board as we strive to use best practices in all our interactions with physicians, patients, shareholders, and partners. We are committed to holding ourselves to the highest standards as we expand globally and now operate in a total of 68 countries," commented Sandra Ziv, ESG Manager.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 reached $87.3 million, an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenue was primarily due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly reduced economic activity and caused shutdowns in the U.S. during Q2 of 2020. Notably, international sales are growing dramatically year over year, as we successfully implement our U.S. growth strategy globally," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85% for each period. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 86% and 85% for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 48%, compared to 26% in the second quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 30% in the second quarter of 2020. This increase stemmed primarily from the interruption of the sales cycle in April and May 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, while InMode continued to incur the non-variable sales and marketing expenditure during those months. In addition, the company's accelerated growth increased gross profit more than operating expenses, translating into a higher operating margin for the quarter.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $40.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $43.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $305 million to $315 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations between $135 million and $140 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $3.10 and $3.25

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information
Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, July 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157922/ea04627326   

Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to August 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers: 

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 10157922
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUES

87,325

30,765

152,849

71,206

COST OF REVENUES

12,723

4,695

22,802

10,879

GROSS PROFIT

74,602

26,070

130,047

60,327

OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development

2,455

1,816

4,756

5,248

Sales and marketing

28,670

14,536

53,232

37,535

General and administrative

1,941

1,613

3,752

3,436

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

33,066

17,965

61,740

46,219

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

41,536

8,105

68,307

14,108

Finance income, net

428

636

472

1,265

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

41,964

8,741

68,779

15,373

INCOME TAXES

1,039

161

1,108

302

NET INCOME

40,925

8,580

67,671

15,071

Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling
interests

-

8

(103)

(50)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

40,925

8,588

67,568

15,021





NET INCOME PER SHARE:



Basic

1.00

0.24

1.69

0.43

Diluted

0.95

0.21

1.58

0.36

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET
INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)



Basic

40,850

35,943

39,947

34,956

Diluted

42,881

41,733

42,725

41,709

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

61,772

68,938

Marketable securities

218,845

142,007

Short-term bank deposits

52,261

49,589

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

18,250

10,499

Other receivables

6,822

3,575

Inventories

17,394

14,983

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

375,344

289,591

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Accounts receivable

474

477

Other receivables

-

2,894

Deferred income taxes, net

382

64

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,988

1,153

Property and equipment, net

1,243

982

Other investments

600

600

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

7,687

6,170

TOTAL ASSETS

383,031

295,761



Liabilities and shareholders' equity

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

7,723

6,410

Contract liabilities

13,332

11,900

Other liabilities

21,116

16,720

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

42,171

35,030

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Contract liabilities

2,028

1,988

Other liabilities

3,892

2,910

Operating lease liabilities

3,764

358

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

9,684

5,256

TOTAL LIABILITIES

51,855

40,286



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

331,176

255,475

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

383,031

295,761

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income

40,925

8,580

67,671

15,071

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

128

105

242

199

Share-based compensation expenses

2,948

1,160

5,646

7,210

Allowance for doubtful accounts

287

160

327

466

Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net

3

(3)

7

(9)

Finance expenses, net

404

79

809

268

Deferred income taxes, net

(101)

458

(202)

826

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Increase in accounts receivable

(3,506)

(3,045)

(8,075)

(2,455)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

1,063

63

(317)

(1,497)

Increase in inventories

(1,694)

(4,141)

(2,411)

(6,819)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

313

(690)

1,313

324

Increase in other liabilities

5,832

2,323

5,037

530

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

151

(3,725)

1,472

(6,670)

Net cash provided by operating activities

46,753

1,324

71,519

7,444

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposits

(20,000)

(15,090)

(41,000)

(31,609)

Proceeds from short-term deposits

19,090

13,590

38,090

28,090

Purchase of fixed assets

(338)

(226)

(503)

(325)

Purchase of marketable securities

(63,482)

(34,376)

(125,727)

(78,309)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

21,180

53,712

47,982

92,286

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(43,550)

17,610

(81,158)

10,133

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of ordinary shares

(11,057)

-

(11,921)

-

Exercise of options

4,711

549

14,603

2,550

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6,346)

549

2,682

2,550

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

14

146

(209)

(87)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS

(3,129)

19,629

(7,166)

20,040





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF
PERIOD

64,901

45,138

68,938

44,727

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

61,772

64,767

61,772

64,767

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Revenues by Geography:









United States

56,370

65%

24,060

78%

100,435

66%

54,883

77%

149,488

73%

International

30,955

35%

6,705

22%

52,414

34%

16,323

23%

56,619

27%

Total Net Revenue

87,325

100%

30,765

100%

152,849

100%

71,206

100%

206,107

100%

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Revenues by Category:









Capital equipment
revenues

77,846

89%

27,181

88%

135,577

89%

62,557

88%

185,320

90%

Consumables and service
revenues

9,479

11%

3,584

12%

 

17,272

 

11%

 

8,649

 

12%

20,787

10%

Total Net Revenue

87,325

100%

30,765

100%

152,849

100%

71,206

100%

206,107

100%

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

%

%

%

%

United
States

Internati
onal

Total

United
States

Internati
onal

Total

United
States

Internati
onal

Total

United
States

Internati
onal

Total

Revenues by
Technology:











Minimal-
Invasive

69

73

71

53

77

58

67

75

70

58

75

61

Hands-Free

29

10

22

46

9

38

31

8

23

40

7

33

Non-Invasive

2

17

7

1

14

4

2

17

7

2

18

6

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

 INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2020

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

87,325

-

87,325

30,765

-

30,765

COST OF REVENUES

12,723

 

(274)

 

12,449

 

4,695

 

(149)

 

4,546

GROSS PROFIT

74,602

274

74,876

26,070

149

26,219

OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

2,455

(386)

2,069

1,816

(122)

1,694

Sales and marketing

28,670

(2,014)

26,656

14,536

(757)

13,779

General and administrative

1,941

 

(274)

 

1,667

 

1,613

 

(132)

 

1,481

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

 

33,066

 

(2,674)

 

30,392

 

17,965

 

(1,011)

 

16,954

INCOME FROM
OPERATIONS

41,536

2,948

44,484

8,105

1,160

9,265

Finance income, net

428

-

428

636

-

636

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

41,964

2,948

44,912

8,741

1,160

9,901

INCOME TAXES (TAX
BENEFIT)

1,039

 

-

 

1,039

 

161

 

(348)

 

(187)

NET INCOME

40,925

2,948

43,873

8,580

1,508

10,088

Add: Loss (net income)
attributable to non-controlling
interests

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

8

 

-

 

8

NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
INMODE LTD.

 

 

40,925

 

 

2,948

 

 

43,873

 

 

8,588

 

 

1,508

 

 

10,096







NET INCOME PER
SHARE:





Basic

1.00

1.07

0.24

0.28

Diluted

0.95

1.02

0.21

0.24

WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF NET
INCOME PER SHARE (in
thousands)





Basic

40,850

40,850

35,943

35,943

Diluted

42,881

 

43,080

 

41,733

 

42,009

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

 INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)









Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

152,849

-

152,849

71,206

-

71,206

COST OF REVENUES

 

22,802

 

(503)

 

22,299

 

10,879

 

(225)

 

10,654

GROSS PROFIT

130,047

503

130,550

60,327

225

60,552

OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

4,756

(687)

4,069

5,248

(2,008)

3,240

Sales and marketing

53,232

(3,946)

49,286

37,535

(4,595)

32,940

General and administrative

 

3,752

 

(510)

 

3,242

 

3,436

 

(382)

 

3,054

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

 

61,740

 

(5,143)

 

56,597

 

46,219

 

(6,985)

 

39,234

INCOME FROM
OPERATIONS

68,307

5,646

73,953

14,108

7,210

21,318

Finance income, net

472

-

472

1,265

-

1,265

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

68,779

5,646

74,425

15,373

7,210

22,583

INCOME TAXES (TAX
BENEFIT)

 

1,108

 

-

 

1,108

 

302

 

(424)

 

(122)

NET INCOME

67,671

5,646

73,317

15,071

7,634

22,705

Add: Net Income attributable
to non-controlling interests

 

(103)

 

-

 

(103)

 

(50)

 

-

 

(50)

NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
INMODE LTD.

 

 

67,568

 

 

5,646

 

 

73,214

 

 

15,021

 

 

7,634

 

 

22,655







NET INCOME PER
SHARE:





Basic

1.69

1.83

0.43

0.65

Diluted

1.58

1.71

0.36

0.54

WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF NET
INCOME PER SHARE (in
thousands)





Basic

39,947

39,947

34,956

34,956

Diluted

 

42,725

 

42,901

 

41,709

 

41,922

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

