InMode Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenues of $87.3 Million Represent 184% Year Over Year Growth
Jul 28, 2021, 07:00 ET
YOKNEAM, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenues of $87.3 million, an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 71% of quarterly revenues, while 22% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $40.9 million, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $43.9 million, compared to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.95, compared to $0.21 in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.02, compared to $0.24 in the second quarter of 2020
- Total cash position of $332.9 million as of June 30, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
|
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Revenues
|
$87,325
|
$30,765
|
Gross Margins
|
85%
|
85%
|
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
|
$40,925
|
$8,588
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$0.95
|
$0.21
|
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Gross Margins
|
86%
|
85%
|
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
|
$43,873
|
$10,096
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$1.02
|
$0.24
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Management Comments
"We are happy to report another strong quarter and share the successful results of our growth strategy. We've seen advancements in key areas of our business and our minimally invasive technologies are becoming the gold standard," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "Consumable and service revenues have continued to experience high growth, increasing 22% from last quarter. This indicates that physicians are successfully adopting our procedures as well as keep increasing the use of each InMode system, which leads to a growing contribution of consumables to our overall revenues."
"Consumer demand is on a fast-track recovery to pre-COVID levels and was higher than anticipated in Q2. The pent-up demand is now being complemented by purchases and supported by long-term, sustainable industry trends for hands-free devices and minimally invasive procedures. We have also seen higher overall transaction amounts, which is attributed to the growing demand for our products but also to the ongoing training of our sales force. We are pleased to see high physician and patient satisfaction with our products and services. The attendance for our events has also been better than the pre-pandemic market, which is encouraging to see," stated Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.
"It is with considerable optimism that we are launching Empower, a new platform focused on women's health, on August 15th. Empower will significantly increase our business in women's health and mark our major expansion into the gynecology market, which is three times the size of the aesthetics market. InMode will market this medically oriented platform to OB/GYN doctors, further diversifying our client base and verticals," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and co-founder of InMode.
Yair Malca, CFO of InMode, added, "Recent business expansions in key markets contributed to InMode reporting record numbers. Operations outside the U.S. represented 34% of the business in H1 2021, compared to 23% in H1 2020. Asia and Europe were the biggest regions supporting InMode's growth outside the U.S. this quarter. As the market demand in the U.S. and globally increases, we believe that our profitable growth will continue, especially in light of our ever-expanding pipeline."
"As a company that values ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] principles, we keep implementing our ESG initiatives across the board as we strive to use best practices in all our interactions with physicians, patients, shareholders, and partners. We are committed to holding ourselves to the highest standards as we expand globally and now operate in a total of 68 countries," commented Sandra Ziv, ESG Manager.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 reached $87.3 million, an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenue was primarily due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly reduced economic activity and caused shutdowns in the U.S. during Q2 of 2020. Notably, international sales are growing dramatically year over year, as we successfully implement our U.S. growth strategy globally," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85% for each period. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 86% and 85% for the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 48%, compared to 26% in the second quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 30% in the second quarter of 2020. This increase stemmed primarily from the interruption of the sales cycle in April and May 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, while InMode continued to incur the non-variable sales and marketing expenditure during those months. In addition, the company's accelerated growth increased gross profit more than operating expenses, translating into a higher operating margin for the quarter.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $40.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $43.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
2021 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $305 million to $315 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $135 million and $140 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $3.10 and $3.25
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
|
INMODE LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
REVENUES
|
87,325
|
30,765
|
152,849
|
71,206
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
12,723
|
4,695
|
22,802
|
10,879
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
74,602
|
26,070
|
130,047
|
60,327
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Research and development
|
2,455
|
1,816
|
4,756
|
5,248
|
Sales and marketing
|
28,670
|
14,536
|
53,232
|
37,535
|
General and administrative
|
1,941
|
1,613
|
3,752
|
3,436
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
33,066
|
17,965
|
61,740
|
46,219
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
41,536
|
8,105
|
68,307
|
14,108
|
Finance income, net
|
428
|
636
|
472
|
1,265
|
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|
41,964
|
8,741
|
68,779
|
15,373
|
INCOME TAXES
|
1,039
|
161
|
1,108
|
302
|
NET INCOME
|
40,925
|
8,580
|
67,671
|
15,071
|
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling
|
-
|
8
|
(103)
|
(50)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
|
40,925
|
8,588
|
67,568
|
15,021
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
|
Basic
|
1.00
|
0.24
|
1.69
|
0.43
|
Diluted
|
0.95
|
0.21
|
1.58
|
0.36
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
|
Basic
|
40,850
|
35,943
|
39,947
|
34,956
|
Diluted
|
42,881
|
41,733
|
42,725
|
41,709
|
INMODE LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
Assets
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
61,772
|
68,938
|
Marketable securities
|
218,845
|
142,007
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
52,261
|
49,589
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
18,250
|
10,499
|
Other receivables
|
6,822
|
3,575
|
Inventories
|
17,394
|
14,983
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
375,344
|
289,591
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Accounts receivable
|
474
|
477
|
Other receivables
|
-
|
2,894
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
382
|
64
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
4,988
|
1,153
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,243
|
982
|
Other investments
|
600
|
600
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
7,687
|
6,170
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
383,031
|
295,761
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
7,723
|
6,410
|
Contract liabilities
|
13,332
|
11,900
|
Other liabilities
|
21,116
|
16,720
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
42,171
|
35,030
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Contract liabilities
|
2,028
|
1,988
|
Other liabilities
|
3,892
|
2,910
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
3,764
|
358
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
9,684
|
5,256
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
51,855
|
40,286
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
331,176
|
255,475
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
383,031
|
295,761
|
INMODE LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income
|
40,925
|
8,580
|
67,671
|
15,071
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
128
|
105
|
242
|
199
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
2,948
|
1,160
|
5,646
|
7,210
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
287
|
160
|
327
|
466
|
Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net
|
3
|
(3)
|
7
|
(9)
|
Finance expenses, net
|
404
|
79
|
809
|
268
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(101)
|
458
|
(202)
|
826
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
(3,506)
|
(3,045)
|
(8,075)
|
(2,455)
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|
1,063
|
63
|
(317)
|
(1,497)
|
Increase in inventories
|
(1,694)
|
(4,141)
|
(2,411)
|
(6,819)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
313
|
(690)
|
1,313
|
324
|
Increase in other liabilities
|
5,832
|
2,323
|
5,037
|
530
|
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
|
151
|
(3,725)
|
1,472
|
(6,670)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
46,753
|
1,324
|
71,519
|
7,444
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Investment in short-term deposits
|
(20,000)
|
(15,090)
|
(41,000)
|
(31,609)
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits
|
19,090
|
13,590
|
38,090
|
28,090
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
(338)
|
(226)
|
(503)
|
(325)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(63,482)
|
(34,376)
|
(125,727)
|
(78,309)
|
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
21,180
|
53,712
|
47,982
|
92,286
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(43,550)
|
17,610
|
(81,158)
|
10,133
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
(11,057)
|
-
|
(11,921)
|
-
|
Exercise of options
|
4,711
|
549
|
14,603
|
2,550
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(6,346)
|
549
|
2,682
|
2,550
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
14
|
146
|
(209)
|
(87)
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
|
(3,129)
|
19,629
|
(7,166)
|
20,040
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF
|
64,901
|
45,138
|
68,938
|
44,727
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
61,772
|
64,767
|
61,772
|
64,767
|
INMODE LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Revenues by Geography:
|
United States
|
56,370
|
65%
|
24,060
|
78%
|
100,435
|
66%
|
54,883
|
77%
|
149,488
|
73%
|
International
|
30,955
|
35%
|
6,705
|
22%
|
52,414
|
34%
|
16,323
|
23%
|
56,619
|
27%
|
Total Net Revenue
|
87,325
|
100%
|
30,765
|
100%
|
152,849
|
100%
|
71,206
|
100%
|
206,107
|
100%
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Revenues by Category:
|
Capital equipment
|
77,846
|
89%
|
27,181
|
88%
|
135,577
|
89%
|
62,557
|
88%
|
185,320
|
90%
|
Consumables and service
|
9,479
|
11%
|
3,584
|
12%
|
17,272
|
11%
|
8,649
|
12%
|
20,787
|
10%
|
Total Net Revenue
|
87,325
|
100%
|
30,765
|
100%
|
152,849
|
100%
|
71,206
|
100%
|
206,107
|
100%
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
United
|
Internati
|
Total
|
United
|
Internati
|
Total
|
United
|
Internati
|
Total
|
United
|
Internati
|
Total
|
Revenues by
|
Minimal-
|
69
|
73
|
71
|
53
|
77
|
58
|
67
|
75
|
70
|
58
|
75
|
61
|
Hands-Free
|
29
|
10
|
22
|
46
|
9
|
38
|
31
|
8
|
23
|
40
|
7
|
33
|
Non-Invasive
|
2
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
14
|
4
|
2
|
17
|
7
|
2
|
18
|
6
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
INMODE LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
|
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2021
|
Three months ended June 30, 2020
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
REVENUES
|
87,325
|
-
|
87,325
|
30,765
|
-
|
30,765
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
12,723
|
(274)
|
12,449
|
4,695
|
(149)
|
4,546
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
74,602
|
274
|
74,876
|
26,070
|
149
|
26,219
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Research and development
|
2,455
|
(386)
|
2,069
|
1,816
|
(122)
|
1,694
|
Sales and marketing
|
28,670
|
(2,014)
|
26,656
|
14,536
|
(757)
|
13,779
|
General and administrative
|
1,941
|
(274)
|
1,667
|
1,613
|
(132)
|
1,481
|
TOTAL OPERATING
|
33,066
|
(2,674)
|
30,392
|
17,965
|
(1,011)
|
16,954
|
INCOME FROM
|
41,536
|
2,948
|
44,484
|
8,105
|
1,160
|
9,265
|
Finance income, net
|
428
|
-
|
428
|
636
|
-
|
636
|
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|
41,964
|
2,948
|
44,912
|
8,741
|
1,160
|
9,901
|
INCOME TAXES (TAX
|
1,039
|
-
|
1,039
|
161
|
(348)
|
(187)
|
NET INCOME
|
40,925
|
2,948
|
43,873
|
8,580
|
1,508
|
10,088
|
Add: Loss (net income)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
8
|
NET INCOME
|
40,925
|
2,948
|
43,873
|
8,588
|
1,508
|
10,096
|
NET INCOME PER
|
Basic
|
1.00
|
1.07
|
0.24
|
0.28
|
Diluted
|
0.95
|
1.02
|
0.21
|
0.24
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
Basic
|
40,850
|
40,850
|
35,943
|
35,943
|
Diluted
|
42,881
|
43,080
|
41,733
|
42,009
|
INMODE LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
|
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six months ended June 30, 2021
|
Six months ended June 30, 2020
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share Based
|
Non-GAAP
|
REVENUES
|
152,849
|
-
|
152,849
|
71,206
|
-
|
71,206
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
22,802
|
(503)
|
22,299
|
10,879
|
(225)
|
10,654
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
130,047
|
503
|
130,550
|
60,327
|
225
|
60,552
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Research and development
|
4,756
|
(687)
|
4,069
|
5,248
|
(2,008)
|
3,240
|
Sales and marketing
|
53,232
|
(3,946)
|
49,286
|
37,535
|
(4,595)
|
32,940
|
General and administrative
|
3,752
|
(510)
|
3,242
|
3,436
|
(382)
|
3,054
|
TOTAL OPERATING
|
61,740
|
(5,143)
|
56,597
|
46,219
|
(6,985)
|
39,234
|
INCOME FROM
|
68,307
|
5,646
|
73,953
|
14,108
|
7,210
|
21,318
|
Finance income, net
|
472
|
-
|
472
|
1,265
|
-
|
1,265
|
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|
68,779
|
5,646
|
74,425
|
15,373
|
7,210
|
22,583
|
INCOME TAXES (TAX
|
1,108
|
-
|
1,108
|
302
|
(424)
|
(122)
|
NET INCOME
|
67,671
|
5,646
|
73,317
|
15,071
|
7,634
|
22,705
|
Add: Net Income attributable
|
(103)
|
-
|
(103)
|
(50)
|
-
|
(50)
|
NET INCOME
|
67,568
|
5,646
|
73,214
|
15,021
|
7,634
|
22,655
|
NET INCOME PER
|
Basic
|
1.69
|
1.83
|
0.43
|
0.65
|
Diluted
|
1.58
|
1.71
|
0.36
|
0.54
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
Basic
|
39,947
|
39,947
|
34,956
|
34,956
|
Diluted
|
42,725
|
42,901
|
41,709
|
41,922
