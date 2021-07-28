InMode Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenues of $87.3 Million Represent 184% Year Over Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues of $87.3 million , an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 71% of quarterly revenues, while 22% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

, an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 71% of quarterly revenues, while 22% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms Record GAAP net income of $40.9 million , compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $43.9 million , compared to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of , compared to in the second quarter of 2020 Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.95 , compared to $0.21 in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.02 , compared to $0.24 in the second quarter of 2020

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , compared to in the second quarter of 2020 Total cash position of $332.9 million as of June 30, 2021 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Revenues $87,325 $30,765 Gross Margins 85% 85% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $40,925 $8,588 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.95 $0.21 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Gross Margins 86% 85% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $43,873 $10,096 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.02 $0.24

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"We are happy to report another strong quarter and share the successful results of our growth strategy. We've seen advancements in key areas of our business and our minimally invasive technologies are becoming the gold standard," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "Consumable and service revenues have continued to experience high growth, increasing 22% from last quarter. This indicates that physicians are successfully adopting our procedures as well as keep increasing the use of each InMode system, which leads to a growing contribution of consumables to our overall revenues."

"Consumer demand is on a fast-track recovery to pre-COVID levels and was higher than anticipated in Q2. The pent-up demand is now being complemented by purchases and supported by long-term, sustainable industry trends for hands-free devices and minimally invasive procedures. We have also seen higher overall transaction amounts, which is attributed to the growing demand for our products but also to the ongoing training of our sales force. We are pleased to see high physician and patient satisfaction with our products and services. The attendance for our events has also been better than the pre-pandemic market, which is encouraging to see," stated Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

"It is with considerable optimism that we are launching Empower, a new platform focused on women's health, on August 15th. Empower will significantly increase our business in women's health and mark our major expansion into the gynecology market, which is three times the size of the aesthetics market. InMode will market this medically oriented platform to OB/GYN doctors, further diversifying our client base and verticals," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and co-founder of InMode.

Yair Malca, CFO of InMode, added, "Recent business expansions in key markets contributed to InMode reporting record numbers. Operations outside the U.S. represented 34% of the business in H1 2021, compared to 23% in H1 2020. Asia and Europe were the biggest regions supporting InMode's growth outside the U.S. this quarter. As the market demand in the U.S. and globally increases, we believe that our profitable growth will continue, especially in light of our ever-expanding pipeline."

"As a company that values ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] principles, we keep implementing our ESG initiatives across the board as we strive to use best practices in all our interactions with physicians, patients, shareholders, and partners. We are committed to holding ourselves to the highest standards as we expand globally and now operate in a total of 68 countries," commented Sandra Ziv, ESG Manager.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 reached $87.3 million, an increase of 184% compared to the second quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenue was primarily due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly reduced economic activity and caused shutdowns in the U.S. during Q2 of 2020. Notably, international sales are growing dramatically year over year, as we successfully implement our U.S. growth strategy globally," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85% for each period. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 86% and 85% for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 48%, compared to 26% in the second quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 30% in the second quarter of 2020. This increase stemmed primarily from the interruption of the sales cycle in April and May 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, while InMode continued to incur the non-variable sales and marketing expenditure during those months. In addition, the company's accelerated growth increased gross profit more than operating expenses, translating into a higher operating margin for the quarter.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $40.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $43.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $305 million to $315 million

to *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $135 million and $140 million

and *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $3.10 and $3.25

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, July 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES 87,325 30,765 152,849 71,206 COST OF REVENUES 12,723 4,695 22,802 10,879 GROSS PROFIT 74,602 26,070 130,047 60,327 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 2,455 1,816 4,756 5,248 Sales and marketing 28,670 14,536 53,232 37,535 General and administrative 1,941 1,613 3,752 3,436 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 33,066 17,965 61,740 46,219 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 41,536 8,105 68,307 14,108 Finance income, net 428 636 472 1,265 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 41,964 8,741 68,779 15,373 INCOME TAXES 1,039 161 1,108 302 NET INCOME 40,925 8,580 67,671 15,071 Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling

interests - 8 (103) (50) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 40,925 8,588 67,568 15,021









NET INCOME PER SHARE:







Basic 1.00 0.24 1.69 0.43 Diluted 0.95 0.21 1.58 0.36 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)







Basic 40,850 35,943 39,947 34,956 Diluted 42,881 41,733 42,725 41,709

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)







June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 61,772 68,938 Marketable securities 218,845 142,007 Short-term bank deposits 52,261 49,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 18,250 10,499 Other receivables 6,822 3,575 Inventories 17,394 14,983 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 375,344 289,591 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 474 477 Other receivables - 2,894 Deferred income taxes, net 382 64 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,988 1,153 Property and equipment, net 1,243 982 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,687 6,170 TOTAL ASSETS 383,031 295,761





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 7,723 6,410 Contract liabilities 13,332 11,900 Other liabilities 21,116 16,720 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 42,171 35,030 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,028 1,988 Other liabilities 3,892 2,910 Operating lease liabilities 3,764 358 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,684 5,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES 51,855 40,286





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 331,176 255,475 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 383,031 295,761

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)











Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 40,925 8,580 67,671 15,071 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 128 105 242 199 Share-based compensation expenses 2,948 1,160 5,646 7,210 Allowance for doubtful accounts 287 160 327 466 Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net 3 (3) 7 (9) Finance expenses, net 404 79 809 268 Deferred income taxes, net (101) 458 (202) 826 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable (3,506) (3,045) (8,075) (2,455) Decrease (increase) in other receivables 1,063 63 (317) (1,497) Increase in inventories (1,694) (4,141) (2,411) (6,819) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 313 (690) 1,313 324 Increase in other liabilities 5,832 2,323 5,037 530 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 151 (3,725) 1,472 (6,670) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,753 1,324 71,519 7,444 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposits (20,000) (15,090) (41,000) (31,609) Proceeds from short-term deposits 19,090 13,590 38,090 28,090 Purchase of fixed assets (338) (226) (503) (325) Purchase of marketable securities (63,482) (34,376) (125,727) (78,309) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 21,180 53,712 47,982 92,286 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,550) 17,610 (81,158) 10,133 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repurchase of ordinary shares (11,057) - (11,921) - Exercise of options 4,711 549 14,603 2,550 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,346) 549 2,682 2,550 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 14 146 (209) (87) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (3,129) 19,629 (7,166) 20,040









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF

PERIOD 64,901 45,138 68,938 44,727 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 61,772 64,767 61,772 64,767

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)







































Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenues by Geography:



















United States 56,370 65% 24,060 78% 100,435 66% 54,883 77% 149,488 73% International 30,955 35% 6,705 22% 52,414 34% 16,323 23% 56,619 27% Total Net Revenue 87,325 100% 30,765 100% 152,849 100% 71,206 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenues by Category:



















Capital equipment

revenues 77,846 89% 27,181 88% 135,577 89% 62,557 88% 185,320 90% Consumables and service

revenues 9,479 11% 3,584 12% 17,272 11% 8,649 12% 20,787 10% Total Net Revenue 87,325 100% 30,765 100% 152,849 100% 71,206 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020

% % % %

United

States Internati

onal Total United

States Internati

onal Total United

States Internati

onal Total United

States Internati

onal Total Revenues by

Technology:























Minimal-

Invasive 69 73 71 53 77 58 67 75 70 58 75 61 Hands-Free 29 10 22 46 9 38 31 8 23 40 7 33 Non-Invasive 2 17 7 1 14 4 2 17 7 2 18 6

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)















Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 87,325 - 87,325 30,765 - 30,765 COST OF REVENUES 12,723 (274) 12,449 4,695 (149) 4,546 GROSS PROFIT 74,602 274 74,876 26,070 149 26,219 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 2,455 (386) 2,069 1,816 (122) 1,694 Sales and marketing 28,670 (2,014) 26,656 14,536 (757) 13,779 General and administrative 1,941 (274) 1,667 1,613 (132) 1,481 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 33,066 (2,674) 30,392 17,965 (1,011) 16,954 INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS 41,536 2,948 44,484 8,105 1,160 9,265 Finance income, net 428 - 428 636 - 636 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 41,964 2,948 44,912 8,741 1,160 9,901 INCOME TAXES (TAX

BENEFIT) 1,039 - 1,039 161 (348) (187) NET INCOME 40,925 2,948 43,873 8,580 1,508 10,088 Add: Loss (net income)

attributable to non-controlling

interests - - - 8 - 8 NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

INMODE LTD. 40,925 2,948 43,873 8,588 1,508 10,096













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.00

1.07 0.24

0.28 Diluted 0.95

1.02 0.21

0.24 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (in

thousands)











Basic 40,850

40,850 35,943

35,943 Diluted 42,881

43,080 41,733

42,009

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)















Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 152,849 - 152,849 71,206 - 71,206 COST OF REVENUES 22,802 (503) 22,299 10,879 (225) 10,654 GROSS PROFIT 130,047 503 130,550 60,327 225 60,552 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 4,756 (687) 4,069 5,248 (2,008) 3,240 Sales and marketing 53,232 (3,946) 49,286 37,535 (4,595) 32,940 General and administrative 3,752 (510) 3,242 3,436 (382) 3,054 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 61,740 (5,143) 56,597 46,219 (6,985) 39,234 INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS 68,307 5,646 73,953 14,108 7,210 21,318 Finance income, net 472 - 472 1,265 - 1,265 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 68,779 5,646 74,425 15,373 7,210 22,583 INCOME TAXES (TAX

BENEFIT) 1,108 - 1,108 302 (424) (122) NET INCOME 67,671 5,646 73,317 15,071 7,634 22,705 Add: Net Income attributable

to non-controlling interests (103) - (103) (50) - (50) NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

INMODE LTD. 67,568 5,646 73,214 15,021 7,634 22,655













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.69

1.83 0.43

0.65 Diluted 1.58

1.71 0.36

0.54 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (in

thousands)











Basic 39,947

39,947 34,956

34,956 Diluted 42,725

42,901 41,709

41,922

