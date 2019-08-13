InMode Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $38.8 Million Reflects Growth of 55% Over Prior Year

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $38.8 million , a 55% increase year-over-year

, a 55% increase year-over-year Gross margins of 87%, compared to 84% year-over-year

Net income of $15.8 million , a 109% increase year-over-year

, a 109% increase year-over-year Total cash position of $82.8 million , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits. This excludes proceeds raised in InMode's initial public offering

Management Comments

"We are pleased with our second quarter results, which are consistent with both our reported expectations and the positive trends we are continuing to see in our business," commented Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

2019 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $38.8 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of 2018. This was primarily driven by higher revenues in the U.S. resulting from an expansion of our direct sales organization, and an increase in the number of clinical workshops for customers and prospects and an increase in the average sale price of platforms.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 87%, compared to the gross margin of 84% in the second quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in average sale price of our platforms in the U.S.

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 41%, compared to the operating margin of 31% in the second quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an estimated increase in our gross profit exceeding the increase in our operating expenses.

The company reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $7.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Total cash position, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits, was $82.8 million as of June 30, 2019. This excludes proceeds raised in InMode's initial public offering.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our prospectus (included in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615), as amended). InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018









REVENUES 38,797 25,050 69,349 45,961 COST OF REVENUES 4,875 3,917 9,146 7,449 GROSS PROFIT 33,922 21,133 60,203 38,512 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 1,584 941 2,783 1,821 Sales and marketing 15,898 11,330 29,995 20,995 General and administrative 713 1,019 1,766 1,914 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 18,195 13,290 34,544 24,730 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 15,727 7,843 25,659 13,782 Finance income (expense), net 382 (70) 785 208 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 16,109 7,773 26,444 13,990 INCOME TAX 274 193 451 44 NET INCOME 15,835 7,580 25,993 13,946 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (38) - (72) - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. SHAREHOLDERS 15,797 7,580 25,921 13,946









NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):







Basic 0.58 0.27 0.96 0.50 Diluted 0.45 0.21 0.73 0.38









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (1)







Basic 26,963 26,627 26,891 26,563 Diluted 35,344 35,060 35,334 34,949





(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, December 31,

2019 2018 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 28,877 24,721 Marketable securities 36,677 26,532 Short-term bank deposits 17,220 10,045 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 5,238 7,008 Other receivables 1,326 2,495 Inventories 7,616 6,963 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 96,954 77,764 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 486 544 Deferred offering costs 1,185 895 Deferred income taxes, net 1,452 1,309 Property and equipment, net 871 544 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,609 - TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,603 3,292 TOTAL ASSETS 102,557 81,056





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 4,867 4,509 Contract liabilities 8,276 5,755 Other liabilities 9,802 9,165 Accrued contingencies - 10,000 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 22,945 29,429 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,839 3,982 Other liabilities 771 771 Operating lease liabilities 1,021 - Deferred income taxes 57 11 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,688 4,764 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,633 34,193





REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 2,317 2,187





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,607 44,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 102,557 81,056

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 15,835 7,580 25,993 13,946 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 74 43 137 78 Stock-based compensation expense 412 891 814 1,724 Allowance for doubtful accounts 19 44 78 (29) Gains on marketable securities, net - (21) - (54) Changes in fair value of marketable securities, net - (30) - (36) Finance income, net (126) - (309) - Provision for deferred income taxes, net (77) (123) (143) (127) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease in accounts receivable 1,580 2,308 1,727 1,744 Decrease in other receivables 291 204 1,164 455 Decrease (increase) in inventories (524) 72 (653) (752) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,085 (722) 70 (235) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 465 (1,840) 16 (1,657) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (533) 4,396 2,378 5,142 Decrease in accrued contingencies - - (10,000) - Net cash provided by operating activities 18,501 12,802 21,272 20,199 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposit (6,090) - (17,090) - Proceeds from short-term deposit 5,000 - 10,000 - Purchase of fixed assets (86) (166) (464) (211) Purchase of marketable securities (9,421) (4,733) (14,339) (7,177) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 2,000 2,059 4,603 2,555 Net cash (used in) investing activities (8,597) (2,840) (17,290) (4,833) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Exercise of options 15 7 137 157 Net cash provided by financing activities 15 7 137 157 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 7 (107) 37 (118) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,926 9,862 4,156 15,405









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 18,951 23,136 24,721 17,593 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 28,877 32,998 28,877 32,998

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenues by Geography:







United States 32,720 20,547 56,806 37,865 International 6,077 4,503 12,543 8,096 Total Net Revenue 38,797 25,050 69,349 45,961 U.S as percentage of total revenue 84% 82% 82% 82%

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Yair Malca Miri Segal Chief Financial Officer MS-IR LLC Phone: (949) 305-0108 Phone: (917) 607-8654 Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com Email: ir@inmodemd.com

SOURCE InMode

Related Links

http://www.inmodemd.com

