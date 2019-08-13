InMode Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $38.8 Million Reflects Growth of 55% Over Prior Year
Net Income Increased 109% Over Prior Year to $15.8 Million
InMode Completed a Successful Initial Public Offering with Gross Proceeds of $70 Million
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $38.8 million, a 55% increase year-over-year
- Gross margins of 87%, compared to 84% year-over-year
- Net income of $15.8 million, a 109% increase year-over-year
- Total cash position of $82.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits. This excludes proceeds raised in InMode's initial public offering
Management Comments
"We are pleased with our second quarter results, which are consistent with both our reported expectations and the positive trends we are continuing to see in our business," commented Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
2019 Second Quarter Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $38.8 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of 2018. This was primarily driven by higher revenues in the U.S. resulting from an expansion of our direct sales organization, and an increase in the number of clinical workshops for customers and prospects and an increase in the average sale price of platforms.
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 87%, compared to the gross margin of 84% in the second quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in average sale price of our platforms in the U.S.
Operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 41%, compared to the operating margin of 31% in the second quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an estimated increase in our gross profit exceeding the increase in our operating expenses.
The company reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $7.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.
Total cash position, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits, was $82.8 million as of June 30, 2019. This excludes proceeds raised in InMode's initial public offering.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our prospectus (included in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615), as amended). InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUES
38,797
25,050
69,349
45,961
COST OF REVENUES
4,875
3,917
9,146
7,449
GROSS PROFIT
33,922
21,133
60,203
38,512
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
1,584
941
2,783
1,821
Sales and marketing
15,898
11,330
29,995
20,995
General and administrative
713
1,019
1,766
1,914
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
18,195
13,290
34,544
24,730
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
15,727
7,843
25,659
13,782
Finance income (expense), net
382
(70)
785
208
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
16,109
7,773
26,444
13,990
INCOME TAX
274
193
451
44
NET INCOME
15,835
7,580
25,993
13,946
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(38)
-
(72)
-
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. SHAREHOLDERS
15,797
7,580
25,921
13,946
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.58
0.27
0.96
0.50
Diluted
0.45
0.21
0.73
0.38
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (1)
Basic
26,963
26,627
26,891
26,563
Diluted
35,344
35,060
35,334
34,949
(1)
The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated July 24, 2019.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
28,877
24,721
Marketable securities
36,677
26,532
Short-term bank deposits
17,220
10,045
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
5,238
7,008
Other receivables
1,326
2,495
Inventories
7,616
6,963
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
96,954
77,764
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
486
544
Deferred offering costs
1,185
895
Deferred income taxes, net
1,452
1,309
Property and equipment, net
871
544
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,609
-
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
5,603
3,292
TOTAL ASSETS
102,557
81,056
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
4,867
4,509
Contract liabilities
8,276
5,755
Other liabilities
9,802
9,165
Accrued contingencies
-
10,000
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
22,945
29,429
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,839
3,982
Other liabilities
771
771
Operating lease liabilities
1,021
-
Deferred income taxes
57
11
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
5,688
4,764
TOTAL LIABILITIES
28,633
34,193
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
2,317
2,187
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
71,607
44,676
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
102,557
81,056
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
15,835
7,580
25,993
13,946
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
74
43
137
78
Stock-based compensation expense
412
891
814
1,724
Allowance for doubtful accounts
19
44
78
(29)
Gains on marketable securities, net
-
(21)
-
(54)
Changes in fair value of marketable securities, net
-
(30)
-
(36)
Finance income, net
(126)
-
(309)
-
Provision for deferred income taxes, net
(77)
(123)
(143)
(127)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
1,580
2,308
1,727
1,744
Decrease in other receivables
291
204
1,164
455
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(524)
72
(653)
(752)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
1,085
(722)
70
(235)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
465
(1,840)
16
(1,657)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(533)
4,396
2,378
5,142
Decrease in accrued contingencies
-
-
(10,000)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
18,501
12,802
21,272
20,199
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposit
(6,090)
-
(17,090)
-
Proceeds from short-term deposit
5,000
-
10,000
-
Purchase of fixed assets
(86)
(166)
(464)
(211)
Purchase of marketable securities
(9,421)
(4,733)
(14,339)
(7,177)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
2,000
2,059
4,603
2,555
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(8,597)
(2,840)
(17,290)
(4,833)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Exercise of options
15
7
137
157
Net cash provided by financing activities
15
7
137
157
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
7
(107)
37
(118)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
9,926
9,862
4,156
15,405
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
18,951
23,136
24,721
17,593
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
28,877
32,998
28,877
32,998
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues by Geography:
United States
32,720
20,547
56,806
37,865
International
6,077
4,503
12,543
8,096
Total Net Revenue
38,797
25,050
69,349
45,961
U.S as percentage of total revenue
84%
82%
82%
82%
Company Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Yair Malca
Miri Segal
Chief Financial Officer
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (949) 305-0108
Phone: (917) 607-8654
Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com
Email: ir@inmodemd.com
