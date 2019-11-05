InMode Reports Third Quarter 2019 Record Revenue of $40 Million; Reflects Growth of 57% Year-Over-Year; Net Income Increased 87% to $16.2 Million

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $40 million , an increase of 57% as compared to the third quarter in 2018

, an increase of 57% as compared to the third quarter in 2018 Net income of $16.2 million , 87% increase year-over-year

, 87% increase year-over-year Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.42 , an increase of 62% as compared to the third quarter in 2018

, an increase of 62% as compared to the third quarter in 2018 88% increase in international revenue as compared to the third quarter in 2018, driven primarily by European and Asian sales

Total cash position of $166.3 million as of September 30, 2019 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits

GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Revenues $40,010 $25,418 Gross Margins 87% 86% Net Income $16,193 $8,638 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.42 $0.26

Management Comments

"We went public during the third quarter and we are happy to report continuous solid growth in revenues and profitability," commented Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "The demand for our unique, minimally invasive technology in the United States and abroad is increasing and we plan to penetrate new international markets while maintaining profitable growth. InMode's proprietary bipolar RF technologies fill the treatment gap in face and body aesthetic surgery by offering outpatient alternatives that address the shortcomings of traditional surgery with less downtime, lower costs and comparable results. We believe our strong cash position will enable us to maintain our growth efforts and will support the ongoing launch of new and innovative platforms," Mizrahy added.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $40.0 million, an increase of 57% as compared to the third quarter in 2018. This growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the U.S. In addition, InMode is gaining traction in the international markets, with international revenue growing 88% year-over-year.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 87% compared to a gross margin of 86% in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 40%, compared to the operating margin of 33% in the third quarter of 2018.

InMode reported net income of $16.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits of $166.3 million, out of which, approximately $70 million in net proceeds were raised in our initial public offering.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our prospectus (included in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615), as amended). InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)







































Three months ended



Nine months ended

September 30 September 30



2019



2018



2019



2018

REVENUES



40,010





25,418





109,359





71,379



COST OF REVENUES



5,047





3,669





14,193





11,118



GROSS PROFIT



34,963





21,749





95,166





60,261



OPERATING EXPENSES:

































Research and development



1,329





1,005





4,112





2,826



Sales and marketing



16,726





11,106





46,721





32,101



General and administrative



927





1,244





2,693





3,158



TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



18,982





13,355





53,526





38,085



INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



15,981





8,394





41,640





22,176



Finance income, net



479





415





1,264





623



INCOME BEFORE TAXES



16,460





8,809





42,904





22,799



INCOME TAX



267





171





718





215



NET INCOME



16,193





8,638





42,186





22,584



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



7





-





79





-



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. SHAREHOLDERS'



16,186





8,638





42,107





22,584







































NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):

































Basic



0.53





0.34





1.50





0.83



Diluted



0.42





0.26





1.15





0.63







































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (1)

































Basic



30,297





26,647





28,031





26,591



Diluted



39,004





35,030





36,654





34,982







(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of InMode's board of directors dated July 24, 2019.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

























September 30,



December 31,







2019



2018

Assets

















CURRENT ASSETS:

















Cash and cash equivalents





48,705





24,721

Marketable securities





91,613





26,532

Short-term bank deposits





25,935





10,045

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts





7,615





7,008

Other receivables





3,142





2,495

Inventories





8,495





6,963

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





185,505





77,764

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

















Accounts receivable





378





544

Deferred offering costs





-





895

Deferred income taxes, net





1,516





1,309

Property and equipment, net





848





544

Operating lease right-of-use assets





1,518





-

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS





4,260





3,292

TOTAL ASSETS





189,765





81,056





















Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Accounts payable





5,660





4,509

Contract liabilities





7,260





5,755

Other liabilities





10,783





9,165

Accrued contingencies





-





10,000

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





23,703





29,429

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Contract liabilities





3,740





3,982

Other liabilities





918





771

Operating lease liabilities





922





-

Deferred income taxes





47





11

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





5,627





4,764

TOTAL LIABILITIES





29,330





34,193





















REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST





-





2,187





















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





160,435





44,676

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





189,765





81,056



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



Nine months ended



September 30



September 30



2019



2018



2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





























Net income



16,193





8,638





42,186





22,584 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization



77





53





214





131 Stock-based compensation expense



385





42





1,199





1,766 Allowance for doubtful accounts



55





(14)





133





(43) Gains on marketable securities, net



-





(68)





-





(122) Changes in fair value of marketable securities, net



-





(177)





-





(213) Finance income, net



(86)





-





(395)





- Provision for deferred income taxes, net



(68)





(41)





(211)





(168) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Increase in accounts receivable



(2,324)





(2,124)





(597)





(380) Increase in other receivables



(1,814)





(526)





(650)





(71) Decrease (increase) in inventories



(879)





213





(1,532)





(539) Increase in accounts payable



689





755





759





520 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities



2,402





1,390





2,418





(267) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities



(1,115)





(915)





1,263





4,227 Decrease in accrued contingencies



-





-





(10,000)





- Net cash provided by operating activities



13,515





7,226





34,787





27,425 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





























Investment in short-term deposits



(17,220)





(5,000)





(34,310)





(5,000) Proceeds from short-term deposits



8,500





-





18,500





- Purchase of fixed assets



(54)





(82)





(518)





(293) Purchase of marketable securities



(68,282)





(15,369)





(82,621)





(22,546) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities



13,500





857





18,103





3,412 Net cash (used in) investing activities



(63,556)





(19,594)





(80,846)





(24,427) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





























Proceeds from initial public offering of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs



69,784





-





69,784





- Exercise of options



178





19





315





176 Net cash provided by financing activities



69,962





19





70,099





176 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(93)





(23)





(56)





(141) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



19,828





(12,372)





23,984





3,033































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT



28,877





32,998





24,721





17,593 BEGINNING OF PERIOD





























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



48,705





20,626





48,705





20,626

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



Nine months ended September 30 September 30



2019



2018



2019



2018 Revenues by Geography:





























United States



31,007





20,633





87,813





58,498 International (OUS)



9,003





4,785





21,546





12,881 Total Net Revenue



40,010





25,418





109,359





71,379 United States as percentage of total revenue



77%





81%





80%





82%

