InMode Supporting Operation Smile with Charitable Donation

Chief Medical Officer of InMode, Dr. Spero Theodorou, and renowned musician Avril Lavigne attended, and presented the donation to Operation Smile at the 2019 Hollywood 'Fight Night' gala on November 6, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The Operation Smile Event hosted 500 guests from around the globe, who have joined forces to support Operation Smile, and make a positive impact on the lives of children in need of treatment. The nonprofit fundraiser saw novice boxers from the entertainment industry in the boxing ring for two three-minute rounds, to raise funds for the charity. Gala guests enjoyed dinner, entertainment, and a live auction.

"As a leading innovator of medical technology, we are proud to support and stand behind Operation Smile. Their mission of providing advanced plastic surgery to children in need globally, is a reflection of the same values we hold in high regards as a company," says Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer of InMode. "It is important to give back to the most vulnerable amongst us."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

