InMode to Participate in 5CC International Conference in Barcelona

Drs. Arroyo and Estrada from Spain will be presenting the latest data on Votiva, InMode's breakthrough technology for feminine wellness and genital treatments. In addition, InMode luminaries from the United States, will travel to present their clinical research regarding InMode's minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic technologies.

"The market in Spain has embraced InMode's innovative technologies and we intend to become the market leader in aesthetic medical procedures," said Clara Pueyo, General Manager, InMode Spain. "The 5CC is an excellent opportunity to expose both the local and international markets to the latest clinical data on InMode's growing product suite."

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode CEO, added, "The establishment of InMode Spain is another step forward in our multi-year plan to expand direct sales and marketing channels in key countries by forming subsidiaries. In the past year we've expanded sales and marketing activities in Latin America, for example, including participation in aesthetic and dermatology conferences in Mexico and Chile."

About 5CC International Conference

Since 2009, the 5CC, has been recognized internationally as one of the top laser and aesthetic meetings in the world and it has grown significantly in the past few years. Delegates, faculty and industry partners from all around the globe appreciate this meeting for the intimate setting, excellent networking and an unparalleled scientific program. The previous 5CC was an exceptional success, with over 1,000 attendees from 85 countries and five continents, 185 expert faculty speakers, a sold-out industry exhibition with 75 highly regarded companies in the aesthetic field and 280 of their best representatives. This year, there will be dedicated expert panel sessions on practice management, social media, as well as online marketing for aesthetic practices and how the Internet is changing how business is done.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Press Contact:

Behrman Communications

Amanda Reinstein

areinstein@behrmanpr.com

Investor Contact:

MS-IR LLC

Miri Segal – Scharia

ir@inmodemd.com

Tel: 917-607-8654

SOURCE InMode

Related Links

http://www.inmodemd.com

