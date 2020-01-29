InMode to Participate in IMCAS World Congress in Paris

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, will participate in the IMCAS World Congress, one of the largest European meetings of plastic and aesthetic surgeons, which will take place in Paris, France from January 30 - February 1, 2020.

This year at IMCAS, InMode is planning the European launch of the new Evolve and Evoke hands-free platforms for body and facial contouring. Implementing proprietary breakthrough technology developed by InMode, the Evoke and Evolve platforms are the only all-in-one hands-free devices cleared by FDA and also CE approved.

The success of InMode's Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Devices (SARD) in the minimally invasive and ablative space inspired InMode to apply the same technology for facial and body remodeling in the non-invasive market in a hands-free application. These advanced radiofrequency-based platforms address patient aesthetic concerns with uniform and controlled heating of the skin and subdermal tissue. Utilizing its unique bipolar technology for delivering RF energy and electromagnetic pulses, Evolve is the only device for treatment of skin, subdermal fat and muscle tone improvement, while Evoke is the first hands-free device for the face and submental area.

InMode is planning a significant presence at IMCAS this year, and will also be sponsoring a dedicated symposium, "Discover Medical Innovations" with Dr. Stephen Mulholland, who will unveil the company's hands-free body and facial shaping and remodeling platforms during the IMCAS meeting. Dr. Erez Dayan will present the latest clinical results of InMode's adjustable depth fractional technology, used together with InMode's minimally invasive RF solution for skin tightening.

InMode podium speakers this year include Drs. Michael Gold, Diane Duncan, Erez Dayan and Stephen Mulholland, who will present their latest clinical data regarding InMode's minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic technologies. Dr. Zumeris Estrada, a leading gynecologist from Spain, will give a podium presentation on InMode's newest minimally invasive procedure for "non-surgical vulvar harmonization."

"2020 is going to be a solid year for InMode. We expect our new hands-free body and facial contouring products to position InMode as the market leader," said Ronny Eytan, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Europe. "IMCAS is an excellent opportunity to showcase InMode's growing product portfolio to both the local market and the international market."

During IMCAS, InMode will also be hosting the InMode Annual European Distributor Meeting, where the company will be launching the new platforms with lectures and hands-on demos to company partners and distributors. InMode is also sponsoring Booth P263 at the IMCAS exhibition.

Adrian Myrick, VP Sales & Marketing for Europe and the Middle East, stated, "Our game-changing hands-free technology is the perfect response to market demands. Evolve and Evoke, our new hands-free platforms for facial and body contouring were developed in conjunction with leading aesthetic physicians to provide high performance, hands-free contouring solutions which significantly increase clinic efficiency."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies which develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency (RF) technology. The company strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures and improve existing treatments. By leveraging its medically-accepted, minimally-invasive RF technology for simultaneous subdermal adipose remodeling and skin tightening, InMode offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

