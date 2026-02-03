InMode to Participate in the 13th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences & Diagnostics Tools Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will host investor meetings at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences & Diagnostics Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Interested investors are welcome to contact their BTIG salesperson and schedule a meeting.

For more information about the event, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

