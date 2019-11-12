InMode to Present at Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

YOQNEAM, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum at the Westin Grand Central, New York City on November 21st at 11:30 am EST.

Mr. Mizrahy will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Canaccord salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord37/inmd/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Canaccord's MedTech Conference will profile public and private Med-Tech and Diagnostic companies in Cardiovascular, Diabetes, ENT, Respiratory, Wound Care, Women's Healthcare, Ophthalmology, Aesthetics, Obesity, Robotics & Imaging, Diagnostics, Liquid Biopsies, Precision Medicine and Next Generation Sequencing.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

