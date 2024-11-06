InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided byInMode Ltd.
Nov 06, 2024, 08:30 ET
YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences in November and December:
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Danielle Antalffy, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings
Location: Palos Verdes, CA
When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 pm PT
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer
Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings
Location: London, U.K.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 am GMT
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.
Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Thursday, Nov. 21
Mizuho Medical Device and Healthcare Services Summit 2024
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Wednesday, Dec. 11
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
