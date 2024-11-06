InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences in November and December:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Danielle Antalffy, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: Palos Verdes, CA

When: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 pm PT

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: London, U.K.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 am GMT

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: Thursday, Nov. 21

Mizuho Medical Device and Healthcare Services Summit 2024

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

