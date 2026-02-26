InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences in March:

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Miksic, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: Miami, FL

When: Wednesday, March 11 at 12:30 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: Virtual fireside chat moderated by Suraj Kalia, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

When: Monday, March 16 at 1:20 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2026 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD