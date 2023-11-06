InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

News provided by

InMode Ltd.

06 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in November and December:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings
Location: London, U.K.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 am GMT
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Canaccord MTDF Investor Conference
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Thursday, Nov. 16

Mizuho Medical Device and Healthcare Services Summit 2023
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Wednesday, Dec. 6

About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
917-607-8654

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

Also from this source

InMode Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against BTL Industries, Inc. (d/b/a BTL Aesthetics)

InMode Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against BTL Industries, Inc. (d/b/a BTL Aesthetics)

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced that it filed a patent infringement complaint in...
InMode Expects Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Between $122.8M-$123.0M, Lowering Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance to $500M-$510M vs. Original Estimates of $530M-$540M

InMode Expects Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Between $122.8M-$123.0M, Lowering Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance to $500M-$510M vs. Original Estimates of $530M-$540M

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.