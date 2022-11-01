InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences Before the End of 2022

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that InMode will present at the following investor conferences in November:

13th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Adrian Myrick, VP, Europe & Middle East

Format: In-person presentation and one-on-one meetings

Location: London, U.K.

When: Presentation scheduled for 10:20 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, November 15

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

2022 Canaccord Genuity MTDF Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer

Format: In-person presentation and one-on-one meetings

Location: NYC, U.S.

When: Presentation scheduled for 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 17

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer

Format: In-person panel discussion and one-on-one meetings

Location: Miami Beach, U.S.

When: Panel scheduled for 1:45 pm ET on Thursday, December 8

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

