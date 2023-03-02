InMode to Present In-Person at the Barclays Global Health Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present in-person at the Barclays Global Health Conference in Miami on March 15, 2023.

The fireside chat, moderated by Matt Miksic, equity research analyst, is scheduled for 9:30 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 15 and will be webcast from InMode's Investor Relations website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/. InMode will also hold one-on-one investor meetings in person that same day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Barclays representative.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

