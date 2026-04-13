InMode to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on May 6, 2026, Expects Q1 Revenue Between $81.5M-$81.7M, Reiterates FY 2026 Revenue Guidance Between $365M-$375M

Conference call to be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

InMode is currently finalizing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. While complete financial information and operating data are not yet available, set forth below are certain preliminary results of InMode's financial results for such period, subject to final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such financial results are finalized. Based on preliminary results, management expects:

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $81.5 million to $81.7 million

Non-GAAP 1 gross margin to be in the range of 75% to 76%

gross margin to be in the range of 75% to 76% Full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million

1Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation.

InMode will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Speakers on the call will include Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Michael Kreindel, Chief Technology Officer.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207930/103b6ad5664. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll-Free: 1-80-921-2373

International: 1-412-317-5736

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7s0HUsXw

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from May 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to May 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 8622780

A replay will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the actual amount of share repurchases made by the Company, if any. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2026, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes non-GAAP gross margin. Because this measure is used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that it provides greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of this measure, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies more effectively.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE InMode LTD.