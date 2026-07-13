InMode to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026, Expects Q2 Revenue Between $95.2M-$95.4M, Reiterates FY 2026 Revenue Guidance Between $365M-$375M

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

InMode is currently finalizing its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. While complete financial information and operating data are not yet available, set forth below are certain preliminary results such period, subject to final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such financial results are finalized. Based on preliminary results, management expects:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $95.2 million to $95.4 million

Full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $365 million to $375 million

As the Company's Special Committee continues its evaluation of strategic proposals, the Company will not host an investor conference call or webcast in connection with this earnings release and will not be conducting investor meetings at this time.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2026, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Moshik Itzkovich Chief Financial Officer Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Email: [email protected]

SOURCE InMode Ltd.