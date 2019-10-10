InMode to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

YOQNEAM, Israel, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter of 2019 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day, November 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-866-777-2509

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5413

At:

9 a.m. Eastern Time

6 a.m. Pacific Time

4 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 19, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10135351

A replay will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Contact:

MS-IR LLC

Miri Segal – Scharia

ir@inmodemd.com

Tel: 917-607-8654

