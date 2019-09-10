InMode's Inaugural Insider Summit Attracts Over 600 Attendees

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq:INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, hosted over 600 physicians and medical professionals at its Inaugural North American User Meeting, titled the "Insider Summit," in August 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Attendees spent three days interacting with thirteen prominent medical aesthetic experts who expanded customer knowledge of InMode products, clinician parameters and new technological advancements in minimally-invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Speakers provided insights into their marketing practices and taught educational sessions that covered the latest innovations in body contouring, wrinkle treatments and skin tightening. Professional discussion panels and live patient demonstrations provided a multi-disciplinary venue for medical professionals to share information and learn about new techniques. Paula Abdul, InMode's newly appointed brand ambassador, addressed the crowd, and InMode celebrated its top performing users during the awards ceremony.

"We strive to make our customers as successful as possible, and continuing education is an integral component of our commitment to our clients," said Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, InMode. "It was truly rewarding to hear the positive feedback from our customers and provide them with invaluable tools that they can take home to confidently improve their businesses."

Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode's, Chief Medical Officer added, "The Insider Summit was also an opportunity for us at in InMode to hear from our users, in order to improve our products, our service and our clinical support. We took careful notes of our users' requests and needs for more education and clinical tools and are already acting on them. Most importantly, we welcome all and any new ideas from the field. This feedback will help us improve as a company, and most importantly, continue to allow patients and their families to benefit from this breakthrough technology."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

