inMorphis Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inMorphis today announced its positioning in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, reaffirming its status as one of the most specialized, innovation-led ServiceNow partners for global enterprises. This recognition reflects inMorphis' strong delivery capabilities, industry-aligned solutions, and sustained investments in AI-driven transformation.

Sangamesh Kadagad, Practice Director at Everest Group, commented:

Everest Group’s ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

"Enterprises are increasingly adopting ServiceNow as a strategic platform for workflow automation and cross-functional process modernization. The shift from ITSM-centric implementations to enterprise-wide use cases is accelerating demand for partners that combine platform depth, innovation, and the ability to deliver measurable business value.

"inMorphis has demonstrated credible proof points in delivering ServiceNow engagements, supported by strong technical expertise and responsive account management. It has developed proprietary frameworks such as ACE and Assess2Ace to support and accelerate implementation initiatives. These capabilities have helped position inMorphis as a Major Contender in Everest Group's ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

The assessment evaluates leading ServiceNow service providers against their market impact, vision, and capability maturity. inMorphis earned its position as a Major Contender through proven customer outcomes, deep domain consulting strength, and differentiated frameworks that accelerate value realization across IT, employee, customer, and industry workflows.

inMorphis' Capabilities at a Glance

ServiceNow Delivery Expertise: Purpose-built frameworks (ACE, Assess2Ace) to accelerate implementations, drive adoption, and track value realization on ServiceNow.

Purpose-built frameworks (ACE, Assess2Ace) to accelerate implementations, drive adoption, and track value realization on ServiceNow. Proven Enterprise Experience: Delivered ServiceNow implementations across APAC and North America, with domain experience in BFSI and telecom environments.

Delivered ServiceNow implementations across APAC and North America, with domain experience in BFSI and telecom environments. Consistent Customer Outcomes: Strong CSAT driven by solid technical execution, responsive account management, and effective resource alignment.

Strong CSAT driven by solid technical execution, responsive account management, and effective resource alignment. Ecosystem Partnerships: Partnerships with Confluent and Neuron7 extend our capabilities in data streaming and AI-enabled service experiences.

"The recognition from Everest Group reflects our commitment to customer success using the ServiceNow platform, our delivery model, which is AI-first and framework-oriented, and our passion to scale with global footprints. We are working with customers to get maximum ROI of their investment on the ServiceNow platform," said Himanshu Singhal, CEO, inMorphis.

inMorphis is a ServiceNow invested elite partner and was recently recognized by ServiceNow for it's AI efforts.

https://inmorphis.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860299/ServiceNow_2025.jpg

SOURCE inMorphis