INMOTION Challenger Electric Unicycle Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award: "A Powerhouse Pushing the Boundaries"

ESSEN, Germany, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, a pioneer in personal transportation, is proud to announce that its innovative Challenger Electric Unicycle has not only won the esteemed Red Dot Award but also received the "Best of the Best" accolade for its groundbreaking design and innovation.

The award was presented at the prestigious Red Dot Award ceremony on June 24, which was attended by members of the INMOTION team. The event, held in Essen, Germany, recognized outstanding design and innovation in product development from around the world.

The Red Dot award, selected the Challenger Electric Unicycle for its cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and futuristic aesthetics. Equipped with a high-performance motor that reaches speeds of up to 90 km/h, the Challenger is designed for both thrill-seekers and those who desire robust, high-speed travel within urban settings.

Safety is paramount, even for adrenaline-pumping adventures. The Challenger ensures reliability through its innovative safety features, including a low center of gravity, wide tires, and a motor capable of a continuous 10,000W output. Its design facilitates superior performance on both asphalt and rough terrain, featuring a special suspension system for exceptional shock absorption, optimally designed tire treads for various conditions, and higher ground clearance to effortlessly navigate obstacles.

The Red Dot judges commended the Challenger for its meticulous design and athletic appearance, suggesting that it could herald a new era in personal mobility. "The INMOTION Challenger not only impresses with its robust power and high torque that ensure superior uphill capabilities, but it also includes roll bars to protect both wheel and rider from impacts, along with bright colors and patterns to enhance visibility in any environment," they noted.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Yu Wang, CEO of INMOTION. "This award from Red Dot confirms that the INMOTION Challenger is a groundbreaking step forward in electric personal transportation. We are committed to continuing our work in revolutionizing how people move, offering exciting, safe, and sustainable solutions."

For further information about INMOTION and the Challenger Electric Unicycle, please visit www.inmotionworld.com.

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a global high-tech company integrated with R&D, manufacturing and marketing sensor-controlled vehicles for personal transportation. At present, INMOTION's products lines cover electric unicycle, electric scooter, e-bike, hoverboard and more. Centered on these product lines, INMOTION will always strive to shape the transportation sector by crafting more cutting-edge rides to simplify the travel and commute within the city for all riders of all ages.

