INMOTION Debuts Innovational 2-in-1 Self-balancing Vehicle E20 at Global Sources HK Show 2024

HONG KONG, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, a global leader in smart and eco-friendly mobility solutions, mesmerized attendees at the Global Sources Hong Kong Expo with a range of groundbreaking electric unicycles and electric scooters from April 11th to 14th, 2024.

INMOTION unveiled its upcoming star product, INMOTION E20, at the show, attracted attention with its unique 2-in-1 wheel design which makes it incredibly portable. Three units can fit seamlessly in the space of a typical family car, rendering it an excellent choice for family outings and adventures.

INMOTION participated in the Global Sources Hong Kong Show 2024

Meanwhile, INMOTION's decade-long expertise in motion control ensures an agile and skiing-like ride, enhancing users' balance and refining coordination.

With its key feature of a 2-in-1 design, the INMOTION E20 breaks through traditional barriers of self-balancing vehicles, simplifying the learning curve. Users can master it in just three minutes, ensuring riders of all skill levels can swiftly experience the joy of riding.

In terms of performance, the E20 boasts a range of up to 30 kilometers, meeting the demands of daily short trips. Whether it's for park outings, commuting, or grocery shopping, the E20 provides a stable and efficient travel solution. Thanks to its unique structure, the E20 offers the freedom to choose your preferred riding position—whether standing or sitting—allowing you to ride as you please.

Safety is at the core of INMOTION's philosophy, reflected in the E20's 20+ safety features and advanced battery management system, ensuring a secure and enjoyable ride every time.

At the expo, INMOTION's booth stood out, attracting the attention and engagement of numerous international customers. The E20's test riding area was particularly popular, with many visitors experiencing the charm of the E20 firsthand and praising its ease of learning and riding experience. CEO Wang Yu stated, "The design philosophy behind the E20 is to reduce the learning difficulty of electric unicycles, allowing more people to enjoy the skiing-like freedom. We believe the E20 will serve as a transitional product for learning electric unicycles, helping users master balance skills more quickly."

The vast majority of INMOTION' exhibits received design awards from IF and Red Dot, highlighting INMOTION's outstanding achievements and innovative prowess in the electric mobility sector. The INMOTION V13, with its exceptional design and performance, clinched the coveted Red Dot Award, becoming the focal point of the show.

INMOTION's innovative products also drew the attention and coverage of several international media outlets. Throughout the expo, multiple media outlets conducted interviews and reports on INMOTION's products, giving high praise to the company's innovation and product performance.

Through the Global Resources HK show, INMOTION not only showcased its latest achievements in the field of electric mobility but also further consolidated its influence in the international market. With the upcoming launch of the E20 electric unicycle, we look forward to INMOTION continuing to lead the future trends of electric mobility, providing users with more innovative and convenient travel options.

For more details on the INMOTION E20 and other groundbreaking mobility options, visit the official INMOTION website: www.inmotionworld.com

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a high-tech company dedicated to leading innovation in smart mobility through intelligent motion control technology. The company's mission is to make your travel filled with passion and joy, while actively promoting global urban sustainability and providing people with more convenient, intelligent, and environmentally friendly travel options. INMOTION has established a leading position in the short-distance travel sector. Its products mainly include electric scooters, electric unicycles, balance boards, and more. Customers are spread across more than 50 countries, and the company holds over 300 patents. Its products have won multiple international design awards, such as the German IF Award, G-mark, Red Dot, and others.

