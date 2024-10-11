SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, a global leader in intelligent short-distance transportation, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Global Sources Electronics Components Exhibition in Hong Kong, from October 11 to 14, 2024.

INMOTION, known for developing innovative electric vehicles for personal transportation, oversees the entire process from R&D to manufacturing and marketing. With a strong focus on delivering eco-friendly, affordable, and reliable mobility solutions, the company has become a frontrunner in the e-mobility industry.

INMOTION Gears Up to Unveil Newest Electric Mobility Solutions at Global Sources Electronics Components Exhibition 2024

The E20 electric scooter, designed for superior commuting convenience, will take center stage at the exhibition. It is designed as a dual-wheel electric vehicle, offering a unique blend of stability, power, and style. Its dual-wheel configuration ensures enhanced balance and control. What makes it unique is its two riding modes, allowing riders to switch between standing and seated positions, making it a versatile option for various commuting needs.

In addition to the E20, INMOTION will showcase other upgraded products, including the V11Y, V12Pro, V13Pro, and a new children's electric scooter C8. Visitors to INMOTION's booth, located at S11T20, will have the chance to experience sleek designs, advanced battery systems, and cutting-edge safety features that set these products apart from the competition.

"We're eager to participate in the Global Sources Exhibition and showcase our latest electric transportation solutions," said Yu Wang, CEO of INMOTION. "Our mission is to make sustainable mobility more accessible and enhance the riding experience for people of all ages. This event allows us to connect with our customers and partners, share our latest innovations, and continue shaping the future of e-mobility."

With their continuous innovation and dedication to sustainable urban transportation, INMOTION is sure to be a standout at this year's Global Sources Electronics Components Exhibition.

For more information, please visit www.inmotionworld.com or follow INMOTION on social media.

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a high-tech company specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of sensor-controlled vehicles for personal transportation. With a product portfolio that includes electric unicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes, and hoverboards, INMOTION remains at the forefront of revolutionizing urban mobility for riders of all ages.

SOURCE INMOTION TECHNOLOGIES Co.,Ltd