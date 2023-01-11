InMotion Hosting Augments its Dedicated Servers with New Plans and Extensive Upgrades

InMotion Hosting delivers two new plans and extensive hardware upgrades to its Dedicated Server product line.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting - an industry leader in premium web hosting and customer support - has upgraded its Dedicated Server fleet to include more robust specs at an affordable price. Dedicated Hosting customers may now choose from two new plans: the Aspire and CC-3000.

"We are excited to unveil the Aspire and CC-3000 plans, and numerous server upgrades, to our new dedicated hosting customers. By raising the bar above the industry standard, we aim to offer our clients better performance at a greater value, no matter the size of their business or technical requirements." – Erik Soroka, Director of Information Technology & Data Center Operations

The Aspire dedicated server is the perfect step up for customers who are new to dedicated hosting or need to upgrade their current plan. For under $100, this plan is InMotion Hosting's most affordable dedicated server. The Aspire provides the perfect environment for customers looking to grow their web development projects or business. With 16GB DDR3 RAM and 10TB/mo bandwidth, customers will now have the resources and speed needed to store the heaviest of websites.

The CC-3000 Commercial Class server is InMotion Hosting's most powerful Dedicated Hosting plan. This top-of-the-line server boasts an impressive 512GB DDR4 RAM, 32 Cores/64 Thread, and up to 10Gbps of unmetered bandwidth. The CC-3000 is ideal for customers who need a durable server that can handle about anything.

New Dedicated Server Plans



Aspire CC-3000 Memory (GB) 16GB DDR3 RAM 512GB DDR4 RAM Storage (TB) 1TB SSD 2x3.2TB NVMe SSD Software RAID-1 Included Processor Intel® Xeon® E3-1246 v3 Dual Xeon® Silver 4314 Cores 4 32 Threads 8 64 Monthly Bandwidth 10TB Up to 10 Gbps Unmetered Dedicated IPs 1 30 Free Backup Storage 10GB 1TB cPanel Licenses 10 Included 100 Included

InMotion Hosting is also excited to offer upgraded specs across the rest of its dedicated server product line. These upgrades include more SSD storage, increased backup storage, and unmetered bandwidth.

"With the additional speed and resources made available through these server upgrades, customers will have everything they need to securely and reliably host their websites and applications with us. Whether choosing the Aspire, the CC-3000, or anything in-between, our customers will continue to receive the best hosting experience and customer support they have come to expect from InMotion Hosting." – Erik Soroka, Director of Information Technology & Data Center Operations

The new Aspire and CC-3000 dedicated server plans amplify InMotion Hosting's commitment to product innovation. By offering comprehensive technology upgrades, we are able to deliver the fastest hosting experience for customers at every level and price point. Compare all new Dedicated Hosting plans and upgraded specs by visiting inmotionhosting.com/dedicated-servers .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com

