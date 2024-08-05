InMotion Hosting Introduces the Extreme Server: High Performance Meets High Capacity Storage at an Affordable Price

InMotion Hosting doubles its NVMe storage capacity of its Elite server with the addition of its new Extreme Dedicated Server.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, a leading provider of web hosting solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Extreme server, a new addition to its dedicated hosting offerings. Designed to bridge the gap between its standard dedicated servers and commercial class servers, the Extreme server provides customers with more storage at an accessible price point.

InMotion Hosting Introduces the Extreme Server Plan comparison between Elite and Extreme Dedicated Servers

The Extreme server is tailored for businesses that require more power than standard Elite dedicated servers but are not yet ready for the full capabilities and higher cost of commercial class servers. With the Extreme server, customers can enjoy superior scalability, ensuring their websites and applications run smoothly and efficiently.

Extreme servers offer more resources over Elites in two key areas: NVMe SSD storage and Dedicated IPs.

"InMotion Hosting is committed to providing our customers with a range of dedicated servers that meet their evolving needs," said Erik Soroka, Director of Information Technology & Data Center Operations at InMotion Hosting. "The Extreme server offers ample NVMe storage and affordability, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to scale their operations without breaking the bank."

The Extreme server includes all the features that InMotion Hosting customers have come to expect, such as a comprehensive security suite including free SSL certificates, hack and malware safeguards, DDoS protection, and automatic backups. Additionally, customers will benefit from their choice of control panel and InMotion Hosting's renowned 24/7 live support, ensuring any issues are quickly resolved by knowledgeable humans.

For more information about the Extreme server or to explore InMotion Hosting's full range of services, visit www.inmotionhosting.com/dedicated-servers.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting, Inc.