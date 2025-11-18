InMotion Hosting Launches 2025 Black Friday Deals and New Premier Care Bundle

Save Up to 75% on Hosting and 50% on Premier Care for VPS and Dedicated Servers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announces the return of its Black Friday and Cyber Week sale. The sitewide sale starts Tuesday, November 18, and concludes on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. This year's sale offers exclusive discounts across all hosting products and add-ons, headlined by 50% off Premier Care bundles for new managed VPS and Dedicated Hosting customers.

The annual promotion allows businesses, developers, and creators to upgrade their hosting experience with unmatched performance, support, and value.

InMotion Hosting Launches 2025 Black Friday Deal and New Premier Care Bundle

Featured Deals for 2025

50% Off Premier Care for VPS and Dedicated Hosting :

New Managed VPS and Dedicated Hosting customers can save 50% on Premier Care, InMotion Hosting's premium managed service bundle designed for reliability, security, and expert support. Premier Care enhances server management with proactive security by Monarx, advanced priority support, and automated backups with up to 500GB of storage.

More Ways to Save on Hosting

Eco-Friendly Servers : Up to 20% Off (Chat to Claim) Power your business with high-performance dedicated servers designed to deliver consistent speed, reliability, and scalability for your business. These servers include enterprise-grade CPUs, ample RAM, dedicated storage, free website migration, and 24/7 human support. Claim this deal with a sales agent.

Shared Hosting : Up to 75%* Off Perfect for business or personal websites, Shared hosting offers reliable performance, free domain credit, and SSL. Plus, easy transfer with two hours of free Launch Assist services. InMotion Hosting's core plan offers 75% in savings.

WordPress Hosting : Up to 70%* Off Experience WordPress on cPanel hosting, optimized for speed and security with free SSL, NVMe storage, and one-click installs. WordPress Core plans are up to 70% off this Black Friday.InMotion Hosting also offers up to two hours of Launch Assist services for a free and easy WordPress website transfer .

Reseller Hosting : Up to 97%* Off (Plans as low as $0.99) Freelancers and agencies can start selling hosting with cPanel, WHMCS, and white labeling, all included at up to 95% off select plans.



Exclusive Add-On and Service Discounts

InMotion Solutions : Save up to 30% on subscriptions and a la carte premium support services.

: Save up to 30% on subscriptions and a la carte premium support services. Professional Services : Get help with custom websites, optimizations, and design for 20% off a variety of Professional Service plans.

: Get help with custom websites, optimizations, and design for 20% off a variety of Professional Service plans. Professional Email : Existing customers can save up to 25% on Professional Email services through the Account Management Panel (AMP) Marketplace.

: Existing customers can save up to 25% on Professional Email services through the Account Management Panel (AMP) Marketplace. Backup Manager : Existing customers get 30% off Backup Manager. Protect your data with reliable backups.

: Existing customers get 30% off Backup Manager. Protect your data with reliable backups. Select TLDs : Get 25% off .com, .org, .us, .net, and .biz TLDs.

InMotion Hosting's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are designed to empower customers with greater value, performance, and support. The introduction of expanded managed services through Premier Care helps businesses simplify technical management while maintaining high levels of performance and security. Combined with broad savings on add-ons and core hosting plans, this year's deals allow customers to build stronger, faster, and more reliable websites.

Visit InMotion Hosting's website to learn more and grab these deals before they're gone.

Contact sales at (757) 416-6575 ext.1 for more offers and promotions.

*Terms & Conditions Apply: All promotions are subject to specific terms, conditions, and exclusions. Offers expire on December 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET. Free Website Migration is valid for one WordPress site and does not include email migration. Visit our website for full details and conditions.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting