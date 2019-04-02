InMotion Hosting Launches Industry-First Website Solution Based on Open Source and Ensuring Ownership of Digital Assets

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, a leader in enabling business websites, announced today the release of Website Creator. The industry's first WordPress compatible all-in-one website builder solution allows customers to easily create and manage a commercial online presence while retaining ownership and control of their functional website assets.

"InMotion Hosting is continually enhancing the online experience to support our goal of helping small businesses," said Todd Robinson, co-founder and president, "Website Creator is the first end-to-end solution not to lock customers into a single online provider. Our product grants ownership of all digital assets necessary for a functional website to be relocated to compatible servers and to go live, in minutes, without the cost of rebuilding. Website Creator gives customers options and complete freedom to choose a provider."

Website Creator goes beyond simplifying the task of creating a professional quality site. Leveraging WordPress, the industry's most popular content management system and Boldgrid's suite of advanced site creation and management plugins, Website Creator streamlines the web design process with a built-in drag-and-drop website builder, automated social media posts and a real-time SEO tool hosted in a commercial-grade environment. Customers can extend and automate website functionality with thousands of paid and free plugins from the WordPress community while leveraging the design and development expertise of an army of WordPress professionals.

For more information about Website Creator, visit https://www.InMotionHosting.com/website-creator .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting has helped hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses of all sizes succeed online through ultra-reliable website solutions and professional services supported by extraordinary customer support.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and its full suite of high-performance digital platforms and value-added services, visit https://www.InMotionHosting.com .

