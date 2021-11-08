VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , the industry leader in premium web hosting and customer support, announced today that it will now offer Google Workspace as an addon for both new and existing customers. Google Workspace Starter plans can now be purchased directly through InMotion Hosting for $6/mo per seat.

InMotion Hosting Now Offering Google Workspace On All Managed Hosting Plans

Google Workspace is a feature-rich and user-friendly solution that combines email, cloud storage, productivity software, calendars, and more into a single tool. It provides a new place to bring projects to life by connecting the right content, people, and conversations in new and powerful ways.

Starting today, InMotion Hosting now offers Google Workspace integrations with its Shared Business Class, Shared WordPress and Shared Reseller Hosting plans. Additionally, current customers are able to purchase Google Workspace in AMP Marketplace for all Managed Hosting plans, including Managed Dedicated and Managed VPS Hosting plans.

"Today, we are improving our addons offers by allowing customers to utilize all that Google Workspace has to offer," John Joseph, InMotion Hosting Director of Customer Success said. "The addition of Google Workspace further reinforces InMotion Hosting as a leader in premium web hosting for businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe."

InMotion Hosting is one of the first hosting providers to offer Google Workspace integrations.

Its top features include:

Gmail for your organization's domain

Organize meetings, reminders and tasks from Google Calendar

Satisfy your productivity needs with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

30GB of Cloud Storage via Google Drive

Secure video conferencing from anywhere with Google Meet

Combining Google Workspace and premium web hosting has never been easier. Visit www.inmotionhosting.com to find out more.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With more than 250,000 satisfied customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting