InMotion Hosting Reveals 2021 Cyber Deals; Discounts Start Wednesday, November 17

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting's Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deals start on Wednesday, November 17, and concludes on Friday, December 31, 2021. New customers can take advantage of heavily discounted deals on sitewide website hosting plans and high-performance servers at InMotionHosting.com .

Starting November 17 through December 31, 2021, InMotion Hosting is offering discounts on our UltraStack shared hosting plans:

InMotion Hosting Cyber Deals Revealed 2021

Shared Hosting : Power Plan for $5.99 /mo.

Save over $200 on Shared Hosting when you purchase a Power plan. Get unlimited bandwidth, storage, and email on our new NVMe servers. Includes a free domain, free SSL, and cPanel with 1-click installs.

on Shared Hosting when you purchase a Power plan. Get unlimited bandwidth, storage, and email on our new NVMe servers. Includes a free domain, free SSL, and cPanel with 1-click installs. WordPress Hosting : WP-2000S for $6.99 /mo.

Save over $140 on WordPress Hosting when you purchase a WP-2000S plan. Get 6x faster hosting speeds, plus a free domain, free SSL, unlimited email accounts, and more.

Starting November 17 through December 1, 2021, new customers can take advantage of the following deals on reseller hosting and high-performance server plans:

Reseller Hosting : R-2000S for $21.39 /mo.

Save over $200 on Reseller Hosting when you purchase a R-2000S plan. Reselling is easy with 50 cPanel accounts, WebHost Manager, 120GB SSD storage, free SSL, and more.

on Reseller Hosting when you purchase a R-2000S plan. Reselling is easy with 50 cPanel accounts, WebHost Manager, 120GB SSD storage, free SSL, and more. Managed VPS Hosting : 6GB RAM for $29.99 /mo.

Save over $2,160 on Managed VPS Hosting when you purchase a 6GB RAM plan for 36 months. All managed VPS plans include high-availability UltraStack servers with SSDs, dedicated resources, unlimited bandwidth, free SSL, cPanel, WHM, and free website transfers.

on Managed VPS Hosting when you purchase a 6GB RAM plan for 36 months. All managed VPS plans include high-availability UltraStack servers with SSDs, dedicated resources, unlimited bandwidth, free SSL, cPanel, WHM, and free website transfers. Managed Dedicated Server : 500GB of Free Backup Storage

Save up to $530 on Managed Dedicated Server Hosting when you purchase an Advanced or Elite server for 1 year. Get more Backup Manager storage at a great price.

Contact sales at (888) 321-4678 ext.1 for additional offers and promotions. See our website for all terms and conditions.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With more than 250,000 satisfied customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open-source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

