InMotion Hosting Reveals Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

New customers can claim web hosting discounts up to $2,412 in savings starting on November 21, 2022.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting's annual Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deals starts Monday, November 21 and ends November 30, 2022. New customers can take advantage of heavily discounted deals on website hosting bundles and high-performance servers.

Save big on InMotion's UltraStack shared hosting plans, complete with cPanel, email, and free backups:

InMotion Hosting's Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2022 Deals on Web Hosting.

● Shared Hosting : Save over $400.

○ Get an additional free domain on all Shared Hosting plans. Pro plan customers can also get free backups during one-year terms or longer.

○ Host unlimited sites with unlimited storage, bandwidth and email accounts on all plans, excluding Core.

● Shared WordPress Hosting : Save up to $380.

○ Get two free domains on all plans and free backups on one-year terms or longer.

○ Host unlimited sites with unlimited storage, bandwidth and email accounts on all plans, excluding WP Core.

For a limited time, new customers can claim the following deals on business-ready reseller hosting and high-performance server plans:

● Reseller Hosting : Purchase a Reseller R-2000S plan for the price of R-1000S. Save over $900!

○ The Reseller R-2000S plan features 160GB of SSD storage, 50 cPanel Licenses, and 2 Dedicated IP Addresses.

○ Free marketing tools and security suite are included on all updated Reseller plans.

● Managed VPS Hosting : Purchase the VPS 12GB RAM plan for the price of our VPS 8GB RAM plan. Save up to $2,412.

○ All Managed VPS plans include cPanel, WebHost Manager, NVMe SSD servers, and free website transfers.

Customers also can get exclusive access to two new Dedicated Server plans . Starting at $89.99/mo, the Aspire plan is the most cost-effective way to start hosting on a dedicated server. New customers can save up to $1,200 on dedicated hosting.

Contact sales at (888) 321-4678 ext.1 for more offers and promotions. See our website for all terms and conditions.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

