InMotion Hosting Reveals Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week 2020 Deals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting's Black Friday Deals start this Monday, November 23, and concludes with Cyber Week Deals on Monday, December 7, 2020. New customers can take advantage of heavily discounted deals on sitewide website hosting plans and high-performance servers at InMotionHosting.com .

Black Friday: Monday, November 23 to Sunday, November 29

Cyber Week: Tuesday, December 1 to Monday, December 7

Save over $140 on WordPress Hosting.

on WordPress Hosting. Save over $200 on Shared Hosting.

on Shared Hosting. Save over $250 on VPS Hosting.

on VPS Hosting. Save over $250 on Shared Reseller Hosting.

on Shared Reseller Hosting. Save over $600 on Reseller VPS Hosting.

on Reseller VPS Hosting. Save between $300 to $1,000 on Advanced or Elite Dedicated Servers. Choose from managed and bare metal plans.

to on Advanced or Elite Dedicated Servers. Choose from managed and bare metal plans. Save up to $1,600 on Enterprise Dedicated Servers. Choose from managed and bare metal plans.

Cyber Monday, 36-hour Flash Sale: Monday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 1

Yearly Shared Hosting plans starting at $1.99 a month.

a month. Yearly WordPress Hosting plans starting at $2.99 a month.

a month. See website for special VPS Hosting pricing.

Save up to $600 on Shared and VPS Reseller Hosting.

on Shared and VPS Reseller Hosting. Save between $300 to $1,000 on Advanced or Elite Dedicated Servers. Choose from managed and bare metal plans.

to on Advanced or Elite Dedicated Servers. Choose from managed and bare metal plans. Save up to $1,600 on Enterprise Dedicated Servers. Choose from managed and bare metal plans.

Contact sales at (888) 321-4678 ext.1 for additional offers and promotions. See our website for all terms and conditions.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions, and managed professional IT services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 150,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring digital tools, platforms, and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S. based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit www.inmotionhosting.com .

Media Contact:

Max Sandoval

[email protected]

(818) 451-7371

