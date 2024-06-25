InMotion Hosting Unveils CC-4000 Dedicated Server Plan: The Ultimate Commercial-Class Server

InMotion Hosting sets a new standard with its latest commercial-class plan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , a leading provider of web hosting solutions, announces the launch of its latest top-tier commercial-class plan, the CC-4000 Dedicated Server. The CC-4000 redefines commercial hosting for enterprise-level businesses and high-traffic websites.

The CC-4000 Dedicated Server Plan is the first of its kind on the market. This powerhouse server with impressive specifications is set to revolutionize the hosting landscape.

InMotion Hosting Unveils CC-4000 Dedicated Server Plan

Erik Soroka, Director of IT and Data Center Operations at InMotion Hosting, expressed his excitement saying, "The CC-4000 is a beast of a server. Its impressive specifications and unmatched capabilities make it the last dedicated server you'll ever need."



CC-4000 Memory (GB) 1024GB DDR5 RAM Storage (TB) 2x 6.4TB NVMe SSD Processor 2x Intel® Xeon® Gold 6530 Cores/Threads 64/128 Bandwidth Up to 10 Gbps Unmetered Dedicated IPs 64 Free Backup Storage 2TB

One of the standout features of the CC-4000 is its unparalleled network connectivity. The CC-4000 plan offers up to 10GBps unmetered bandwidth. Moreover, it includes 64 dedicated IPs, providing businesses with enhanced security and flexibility. As a bonus, the CC-4000 comes with a free 2TB backup solution, ensuring that data remains secure and accessible at all times. Additional storage is available for customer purchase.

In addition to its powerful hardware, the CC-4000 benefits from InMotion Hosting's industry-leading support and expertise. Backed by a team of experienced professionals and a 99.99% network uptime guarantee, customers can trust that their websites and applications are in capable hands.

Soroka adds, "The CC-4000 Dedicated Server Plan is not just a hosting solution. We've designed it to exceed the expectations of even the most demanding users. I'm confident it will serve as the cornerstone of success for countless enterprises."

For businesses seeking the ultimate hosting solution, the CC-4000 Dedicated Server Plan offers unrivaled performance, scalability, and reliability. This plan is ideal for critical applications, high-traffic websites, and resource-intensive workloads.

To learn more about the CC-4000 and other enterprise hosting solutions from InMotion Hosting, visit www.inmotionhosting.com/dedicated-servers .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com

