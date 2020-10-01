InMotion Hosting Upgrades their Dedicated Servers with Latest Intel Xeon Scalable Technology
InMotion Hosting has upgraded its commercial class of dedicated server product lines with comprehensive software and hardware technology upgrades offering customers faster speeds, better reliability, and custom server configurations.
Oct 01, 2020, 08:31 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announced the availability of comprehensive technology upgrades to its enterprise-class of dedicated servers featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and NVMe solid-state drives. InMotion Hosting dedicated server customers will experience over 2x performance improvements on the latest CPU, faster data and storage recall, as well as memory processing over its predecessor.
Updated Technical Specifications
|
Dedicated Server Product Line
|
CC-1000
Previous Specs
|
CC-1000
|
CC-2000
Previous Specs
|
CC-2000
|
Processor
Base Frequency / Turbo Frq. (GHz)
|
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110
|
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214 3.20 GHz
|
Dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110
|
2 X Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214
3.20 GHz
|
Code Name
|
Skylake
|
Cascade Lake
|
Skylake
|
Cascade Lake
|
Core Generation CPU (version)
|
1st generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
|
2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors with Intel®
|
1st Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
|
2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors with Intel®
|
Cores
|
6
|
12
|
16
|
24
|
Threads
|
12
|
24
|
32
|
48
|
Cache (MB) L3
|
11
|
16.5
|
22
|
33
|
Memory (GB)
|
32GB
|
128GB
|
64GB
|
192GB
|
Memory Upgrade (GB)
|
Up to 48GB
|
256GB
|
Up to 96GB
|
384GB
|
Primary Storage (GB) Primary
|
2X1TB SATA SSD
|
2x1TB NVMe SSD
|
3X1TB SATA SSD
|
2x2TB NVMe SSD
|
Secondary Storage (GB)
|
Available
|
Available
|
Available
|
Available
|
RAID
|
RAID-1
|
RAID-1
|
RAID-5
|
RAID-1
|
RAID Controller Type
|
Hardware RAID-1 Included
|
Software RAID Available
|
Hardware RAID-5 Included
|
Software RAID Available
|
Disk Space (Max. Available GB)
|
1000GB
|
1000GB
|
2000GB
|
2000GB
|
Dedicated IPs
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
Uplink (Mbps)
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
Bandwidth (TB Data Transfer)
|
15TB
|
15TB
|
15TB
|
15TB
"Our goal for the revamp of our higher-end plans was to create top-end servers that can handle the highest demands of traffic and computing power," said Robert Hood, the Assistant Product Line Manager of Dedicated Hosting at InMotion Hosting. "We wanted to provide customers with the highest quality servers that exceed their demands."
With this upgrade, InMotion Hosting is further expanding its server offering with custom server solutions for large, high-traffic enterprise websites, eCommerce, and digital agencies. Customers can expand or enhance the Intel-based 4214 single and dual processors with the addition of the following features:
|
● Up to 50TB of storage
|
● Multiple OS options
|
● Up to 1TB of RAM
|
● NVMe SSD
|
● 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
|
● Single and dual CPU options
Other upgraded features include the Bare Metal product line, which includes expanded operating system (OS) options such as Centos 7/8, Debian 9/10, Ubuntu 18.04/20.04, and OpenSUSE, and more RAID options. The new OS options will give customers a new level of production-tested tools, automation services, and advanced database functionality.
"The Bare Metal servers offer exceptional operating systems that provide top of the line functionality required to power complex databases, software, and automation tools," said Josh Robinson, Marketing Product Owner of InMotion Hosting. "Customers asked for a variety of Operating Systems, and we listened."
For more detailed information, please view the video or visit inmotionhosting.com/dedicated-servers.
About InMotion Hosting
Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting is a privately held company providing custom web hosting and cloud-based solutions and services to businesses across the world. With customers in six continents and more than 175 countries, and partners that include Intel, Cisco, Samsung, Dell, SuperMicro, and OpenStack Foundation, InMotion Hosting has established a long-standing track record of helping businesses of all sizes achieve online success and technological innovation, all backed by live 24/7/365 U.S.-based support.
For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com.
Facebook: InMotion Hosting, Inc.
Twitter: @inmotionhosting
LinkedIn: InMotion Hosting
YouTube: InMotionSupport
Instagram: @inmotionhosting
Contact:
Max Sandoval
[email protected]
(818) 451-7371
SOURCE InMotion Hosting