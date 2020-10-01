InMotion Hosting Upgrades their Dedicated Servers with Latest Intel Xeon Scalable Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announced the availability of comprehensive technology upgrades to its enterprise-class of dedicated servers featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and NVMe solid-state drives. InMotion Hosting dedicated server customers will experience over 2x performance improvements on the latest CPU, faster data and storage recall, as well as memory processing over its predecessor.

Updated Technical Specifications

Dedicated Server Product Line



CC-1000 Previous Specs CC-1000

New Specs CC-2000 Previous Specs CC-2000

New Specs Processor Base Frequency / Turbo Frq. (GHz) Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110 Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214 3.20 GHz Dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110 2 X Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214 3.20 GHz Code Name Skylake Cascade Lake Skylake Cascade Lake Core Generation CPU (version) 1st generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors with Intel® 1st Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors with Intel® Cores 6 12 16 24 Threads 12 24 32 48 Cache (MB) L3 11 16.5 22 33 Memory (GB) 32GB 128GB 64GB 192GB Memory Upgrade (GB) Up to 48GB 256GB Up to 96GB 384GB Primary Storage (GB) Primary 2X1TB SATA SSD 2x1TB NVMe SSD 3X1TB SATA SSD 2x2TB NVMe SSD Secondary Storage (GB) Available Available Available Available RAID RAID-1 RAID-1 RAID-5 RAID-1 RAID Controller Type Hardware RAID-1 Included Software RAID Available Hardware RAID-5 Included Software RAID Available Disk Space (Max. Available GB) 1000GB 1000GB 2000GB 2000GB Dedicated IPs 15 15 15 15 Uplink (Mbps) 1000 1000 1000 1000 Bandwidth (TB Data Transfer) 15TB 15TB 15TB 15TB

"Our goal for the revamp of our higher-end plans was to create top-end servers that can handle the highest demands of traffic and computing power," said Robert Hood, the Assistant Product Line Manager of Dedicated Hosting at InMotion Hosting. "We wanted to provide customers with the highest quality servers that exceed their demands."

With this upgrade, InMotion Hosting is further expanding its server offering with custom server solutions for large, high-traffic enterprise websites, eCommerce, and digital agencies. Customers can expand or enhance the Intel-based 4214 single and dual processors with the addition of the following features:

● Up to 50TB of storage ● Multiple OS options ● Up to 1TB of RAM ● NVMe SSD ● 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors ● Single and dual CPU options

available

Other upgraded features include the Bare Metal product line, which includes expanded operating system (OS) options such as Centos 7/8, Debian 9/10, Ubuntu 18.04/20.04, and OpenSUSE, and more RAID options. The new OS options will give customers a new level of production-tested tools, automation services, and advanced database functionality.

"The Bare Metal servers offer exceptional operating systems that provide top of the line functionality required to power complex databases, software, and automation tools," said Josh Robinson, Marketing Product Owner of InMotion Hosting. "Customers asked for a variety of Operating Systems, and we listened."

For more detailed information, please view the video or visit inmotionhosting.com/dedicated-servers .

About InMotion Hosting

Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting is a privately held company providing custom web hosting and cloud-based solutions and services to businesses across the world. With customers in six continents and more than 175 countries, and partners that include Intel, Cisco, Samsung, Dell, SuperMicro, and OpenStack Foundation, InMotion Hosting has established a long-standing track record of helping businesses of all sizes achieve online success and technological innovation, all backed by live 24/7/365 U.S.-based support.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com .

