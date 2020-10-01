InMotion Hosting Upgrades their Dedicated Servers with Latest Intel Xeon Scalable Technology

InMotion Hosting has upgraded its commercial class of dedicated server product lines with comprehensive software and hardware technology upgrades offering customers faster speeds, better reliability, and custom server configurations.

News provided by

InMotion Hosting

Oct 01, 2020, 08:31 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announced the availability of comprehensive technology upgrades to its enterprise-class of dedicated servers featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and NVMe solid-state drives. InMotion Hosting dedicated server customers will experience over 2x performance improvements on the latest CPU, faster data and storage recall, as well as memory processing over its predecessor. 

Updated Technical Specifications

Dedicated Server Product Line


CC-1000

Previous Specs

CC-1000
New Specs

CC-2000

Previous Specs

CC-2000
New Specs

Processor

Base Frequency / Turbo Frq. (GHz)

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214 3.20 GHz

Dual Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110

2 X Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214

3.20 GHz

Code Name

Skylake

Cascade Lake

Skylake

Cascade Lake

Core Generation CPU (version)

1st generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors with Intel®

1st Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors with Intel®

Cores

6

12

16

24

Threads

12

24

32

48

Cache (MB) L3

11

16.5

22

33

Memory (GB)

32GB

128GB

64GB

192GB

Memory Upgrade (GB)

Up to 48GB

256GB

Up to 96GB

384GB

Primary Storage (GB) Primary

2X1TB SATA SSD

2x1TB NVMe SSD

3X1TB SATA SSD

2x2TB NVMe SSD

Secondary Storage (GB)

Available

Available

Available

Available

RAID

RAID-1

RAID-1

RAID-5

RAID-1

RAID Controller Type

Hardware RAID-1 Included

Software RAID Available

Hardware RAID-5 Included

Software RAID Available

Disk Space (Max. Available GB)

1000GB

1000GB

2000GB

2000GB

Dedicated IPs

15

15

15

15

Uplink (Mbps)

1000

1000

1000

1000

Bandwidth (TB Data Transfer)

15TB

15TB

15TB

15TB

"Our goal for the revamp of our higher-end plans was to create top-end servers that can handle the highest demands of traffic and computing power," said Robert Hood, the Assistant Product Line Manager of Dedicated Hosting at InMotion Hosting. "We wanted to provide customers with the highest quality servers that exceed their demands."

With this upgrade, InMotion Hosting is further expanding its server offering with custom server solutions for large, high-traffic enterprise websites, eCommerce, and digital agencies. Customers can expand or enhance the Intel-based 4214 single and dual processors with the addition of the following features:

●  Up to 50TB of storage

●  Multiple OS options

●  Up to 1TB of RAM

●  NVMe SSD

●  2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

●  Single and dual CPU options
available

Other upgraded features include the Bare Metal product line, which includes expanded operating system (OS) options such as Centos 7/8, Debian 9/10, Ubuntu 18.04/20.04, and OpenSUSE, and more RAID options. The new OS options will give customers a new level of production-tested tools, automation services, and advanced database functionality.

"The Bare Metal servers offer exceptional operating systems that provide top of the line functionality required to power complex databases, software, and automation tools," said Josh Robinson, Marketing Product Owner of InMotion Hosting. "Customers asked for a variety of Operating Systems, and we listened."

For more detailed information, please view the video or visit inmotionhosting.com/dedicated-servers.

About InMotion Hosting
Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting is a privately held company providing custom web hosting and cloud-based solutions and services to businesses across the world. With customers in six continents and more than 175 countries, and partners that include Intel, Cisco, Samsung, Dell, SuperMicro, and OpenStack Foundation, InMotion Hosting has established a long-standing track record of helping businesses of all sizes achieve online success and technological innovation, all backed by live 24/7/365 U.S.-based support.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com.

Facebook: InMotion Hosting, Inc.
Twitter: @inmotionhosting
LinkedIn: InMotion Hosting
YouTube: InMotionSupport
Instagram: @inmotionhosting

Contact:
Max Sandoval
[email protected]
(818) 451-7371

SOURCE InMotion Hosting

Related Links

https://www.inmotionhosting.com

Also from this source

InMotion Hosting Announces Corporate Sponsorship of OpenStack...

InMotion Hosting Upgrades Processors, Cores, RAM, and Storage...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics