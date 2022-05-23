InMotion Hosting Upgrades VPS Hosting Plans to NVMe SSD Storage for Higher Performance

The company's Managed VPS Hosting plans now include ultra-reliable NVMe servers with double the RAM at no extra cost.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , an employee-owned and operated technology company specializing in web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services, announced that it is upgrading its Managed Virtual Private Servers (VPS) product line.

InMotion Hosting is improving the Managed VPS Hosting product for customers by introducing new specifications and hardware with more resources to help improve their website or online business. InMotion Hosting is the first major web hosting provider to use NVMe across all VPS plans at no extra cost.

InMotion Hosting Provides NVMe SSD Storage for Higher Performance.

These high-performance, ultra-reliable, NVMe equipped servers will provide up to 20x speed and performance over traditional hard disk drives while also offering advanced scalability for current and future performance.

"In 2016, InMotion was the first major provider to sell all of our VPS plans with Solid State Drives at no additional cost because it was a faster and better experience for everyone - a move so popular that almost every other provider followed suit. In 2022 we are launching our new NVMe High Availability clusters that bring incredible speed and performance to all of our new VPS plans - also at no additional cost. The reason is the same, the performance is just so much better. InMotion Hosting always strives to bring the most innovative technical solution to our customers so they can focus on running their businesses and websites while knowing they have the fastest and most stable experience in the market." - Trey Faison, Director, Development and Systems

NVMe, or Non-Volatile Memory Express, is a storage protocol designed specifically for next-generation SSDs that enables data centers and enterprise environments to take full advantage of high-performance flash memory.

InMotion Hosting provides fast hosting experiences and superior technical solutions for our customers and their businesses - continuing to future-proof our infrastructure by introducing High-Availability and NVMe SSD Storage across the entire Managed VPS fleet.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

