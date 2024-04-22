InMotion Hosting is now offering increased RAM, advanced SSD storage options, and expanded bandwidth on its VPS Hosting plans.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , a leader in premium web hosting, has announced significant updates to its Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting plans. These updates include more memory (RAM), additional storage options, and increased data transfer capacity (bandwidth), all aimed at providing better performance for new customers at competitive prices.

InMotion Hosting Upgrades VPS Plans for Superior Performance Table illustrating new upgrades made to InMotion Hosting's VPS plans

Trey Faison, Director of Development and Systems at InMotion Hosting, explains, "Our goal is to deliver exceptional value in the areas that matter most — memory, storage, and bandwidth. These elements are key to enhancing the speed and overall performance of our web hosting services."

The upgraded VPS plans now offer new users a choice between SSD and NVMe-enhanced SSD storage without any additional costs. NVMe SSDs are more efficient than traditional hard drives, transferring data 3 to 6 times faster, which speeds up how quickly the server can access and process information. This speed improvement can significantly enhance website loading times and server response, leading to improved website performance.

Key enhancements to InMotion Hosting's VPS plans include:



VPS 4 vCPU VPS 8 vCPU VPS 12 vCPU VPS 16 vCPU Memory (RAM) 4GB → 8GB 8GB → 16GB 12GB → 24GB 16GB → 32GB Storage 90GB → 160GB 150GB →

260GB 210GB →

360GB 360GB →

460GB Bandwidth 2TB → 5TB Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

VPS Hosting is particularly suitable for growing businesses that need separate resources and the ability to easily scale as they grow. InMotion Hosting's managed VPS hosting plans come with 24/7 live support. Moreover, customers will receive free site transfers when they add a control panel such as cPanel or CWP. Additional features include built-in data redundancy, protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and constant network monitoring.

Faison further states, "We are committed to consistently evolving our web hosting services to meet the latest technological advances and the changing needs of our customers. We constantly seek new ways to improve our products, such as VPS Hosting, to better support our customers' success."

InMotion Hosting's VPS plans are designed to provide secure, scalable, and robust resources that support the needs of larger websites. For more information on the latest upgrades and features, please visit inmotionhosting.com/vps-hosting .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

SOURCE InMotion Hosting, Inc.