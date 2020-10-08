LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, an independent website hosting, and technology company, announced that Amy Kamala , Web Development Manager, has been selected for the all-woman WordPress 5.6 Release Squad.

InMotion Hosting's Amy Kamala selected for WordPress 5.6 all-women release squad.

Kamala is an essential part of the all-women release squad, providing a pivotal role in technical project management for core development and providing a strong focus on reviewing change management process literature. Before joining the WordPress 5.6 Release Squad, Kamala volunteered at WordPress, offering her talents to facilitate the Release Model Working Group, as well as WordPress hosting team projects such as WordCamp contributor days, PHPUnit Test Runner/Reporter, and several others.

"I hear women in the WordPress community, often saying, I want to get involved, but I can't code, or I don't understand the technology. A strong push of the all-women release squad is a doorway to get women involved in a statically male-dominated industry," said Kamala. "There are crucial roles outside of web development that women can get involved in without having the technical skillset. Contributing to WordPress is a great way to garner experience with the technology without being expected to push out code."

Prior to joining InMotion Hosting, Kamala spent four years at Dreamhost, most recently as a WordPress Support Specialist. Her primary focus areas were WordPress technical resolution, server-side LAMP/LEMP environment updates, service package releases, and technology process documentation. Previously, as a WordPress Technical Support Representative, she was instrumental in developing Dreamhost's process documentation for technical instruction.

Kamala is also a WordPress Meetup co-organizer for WordPress Los Angeles and a speaker at several WordCamps, including WordCamp Santa Clarita 2020 and WordCamp Las Vegas 2019 .

"The support of other women has given me the strength to continue my professional career as a single mother, and I am extremely proud to be part of this initial all-woman squad. It has made my career possible," said Kamala. "There's a very diverse set of people and talents involved in the WordPress community, and I look forward to helping the WordPress community accomplish their overarching mission of democratizing publishing."

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions, and managed professional IT services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 150,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring digital tools, platforms, and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S. based customer support and open source technology.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com .

