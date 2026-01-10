INMOTION Showcases Breakthrough Innovations in High-Performance Personal Mobility at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, a global leader in electric personal mobility solutions, returns to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2026 with a strong lineup of high-performance products and proprietary technologies. At this year's show, INMOTION highlights its latest innovations in electric unicycles and electric scooters, reinforcing its position at the forefront of next-generation personal transportation.

INMOTION P6 High-Performance Electric Unicycle Redefines Performance Limits

INMOTION showcased the latest electric uncicyles and scooters at CES 2026

At CES 2026, INMOTION places a spotlight on its newly launched flagship high-performance electric unicycle, the INMOTION P6. Designed for riders seeking extreme performance combined with advanced intelligence and safety, the P6 represents a major milestone in INMOTION's in-house technology development.

Key features include:

Top speed of up to 93 mph, setting a new benchmark in electric unicycle performance.

Fully self-developed SiC high-voltage electrical architecture, delivering higher efficiency and more powerful output.

In-house automotive-grade battery system, offering comprehensive upgrades in safety, stability, and reliability.

Innovative active cooling system, ensuring sustained and stable performance under high-load conditions.

Intelligent RideConnect service ecosystem, providing riders with a smarter and more secure riding experience.

The launch of the P6 underscores INMOTION's continued commitment to pushing performance boundaries while maintaining long-term investment in safety and intelligent mobility.

INMOTION RS PRO High-Performance Electric Scooter Makes Its CES Debut

Also on display is the upcoming RS PRO, INMOTION's high-performance electric scooter scheduled for release in the near future. Targeted at the premium performance scooter segment, the RS PRO boasts a top speed of up to 94 mph, positioning it among the fastest electric scooters currently available.

The RS PRO further expands INMOTION's high-end product portfolio and has drawn significant attention from CES attendees and media alike.

A CES Booth Built Together with the Riding Community

Beyond product showcases, the INMOTION booth at CES 2026 stands out for its vibrant community-driven atmosphere. Enthusiastic INMOTION riders and fans from across the United States voluntarily joined the booth, helping introduce products to visitors, assist with demo rides, and deliver impressive riding demonstrations.

Hands-on test rides, in-depth product explanations, media engagements, and industry discussions continued throughout the event, highlighting the strong and authentic connection between INMOTION and its global rider community.

Wang Yu, CEO of INMOTION, commented, "CES has always been a global stage where innovation meets real users. In 2026, INMOTION not only presents new products such as the INMOTION P6 and the upcoming RS PRO, but also systematically showcases the core proprietary technologies behind them — including our SiC high-voltage electrical platform and automotive-grade battery systems. These innovations reflect our long-term commitment to performance, safety, and intelligent personal mobility. It is especially inspiring to see riders from around the world come together at our booth to share their passion and riding experiences. We have also established an official after-sales service center in the United States, enabling us to serve U.S. customers with more localized and efficient support, and to continuously enhance the overall riding experience."

Looking Ahead

As the global personal electric mobility market continues to evolve, INMOTION remains focused on technology-driven innovation to advance high-performance, safe, and intelligent mobility experiences. CES 2026 marks another important milestone in INMOTION's global journey and further solidifies its leadership in the next generation of personal electric transportation.

About INMOTION

Founded on December 4, 2012, INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd. is a globally leading company in high-end powered mobility products. The company is recognized as a National "Specialized and Innovative" Key Little Giant Enterprise in China and operates as an integrated R&D, manufacturing, and sales organization.

INMOTION's premium brand focuses on major markets in Europe and North America, with a product portfolio covering electric unicycles, electric scooters, and electric motorcycles. Its designs have received multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award (Germany), G-Mark Good Design Award (Japan), and Red Dot Design Award, showcasing the strength in both industrial design and technological innovation.

INMOTION doesn't just build vehicles — it creates adrenaline-fueled experiences, turning every ride into a bold expression of individuality.

Know more from our website: www.inmotionworld.com

Safety Notice

Always wear full protective gear and comply with local laws and regulations.

Top speed figures are achieved under specific test conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on rider weight, road conditions, and environmental factors.

