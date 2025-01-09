SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd, a global leader in smart transportation and micromobility solutions, is proud to announce its participation in CES 2025, the world's most powerful tech event. INMOTION has showcased its latest advancements in electric unicycles (EUCs) and electric scooters, highlighting its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the future of personal mobility.

INMOTION Showcases Cutting-Edge Micromobility Solutions at CES 2025

With a mission to revolutionize micromobility, INMOTION continues to deliver groundbreaking technologies that empower riders to travel smarter, safer, and more efficiently. At CES 2025, INMOTION will showcase its industry-leading innovations, including self-developed raptor controller, high-performance electric motors, advanced smart battery management systems, and intelligent control algorithms. By integrating cutting-edge intelligent technology into its vehicles, INMOTION is redefining the future of micromobility.

Lots of visitors to the INMOTION booth had the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations and explored interactive exhibits that highlight the company's vision for the future of urban mobility. From seamless design to exceptional ride performance, INMOTION's products reflect the perfect blend of innovation, quality, and sustainability.

As a trusted leader in micromobility, INMOTION has earned a global reputation for delivering award-winning products like the INMOTION V14 and INMOTION RS, designed to meet the needs of diverse riders worldwide. In 2024, the INMOTION V13 was honored with the prestigious Best of the Best Red Dot Award. Through continuous investment in research and development and a deep understanding of user preferences, the company has solidified its position at the forefront of the global electric mobility industry.

Looking ahead, INMOTION is committed to driving innovation in micromobility while contributing to a more sustainable and connected world. The company's vision aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly urban transportation solutions that reduce congestion and carbon emissions.

'We are thrilled to be part of CES 2025 and to share our passion for smart, sustainable transportation with the global community,'said Mike, the VP at INMOTION Technologies. 'Our presence at CES reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in micromobility.'

Visit Us at CES 2025

INMOTION invites all CES attendees to visit its booth at 10929, north hall, LVCC in the Las Vegas convention center to experience firsthand how the company is shaping the future of personal transportation.

For more information about INMOTION Technologies and its innovative product lineup, visit store.inmotionworld.com.

About INMOTION

INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd was established in December, 2012. It is a global leader in high-end powered sports products, combining R&D, manufacturing, and sales. Known for its innovative electric systems and AI integration, INMOTION leads in motor control, BMS, and motion technology. With over 200 patents and multiple international awards like the Red Dot, the company has also shaped industry standards. Its product range includes electric unicycles, scooters, and upcoming electric motorcycles. INMOTION has achieved the top global market share in electric unicycles and ranked among the top five for premium scooters.

SOURCE INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd