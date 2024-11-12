Inmotive Forges Strategic Partnership Agreement with Bando Chemical Industries

Agreement aims to accelerate the adoption of Inmotive's Ingear in two- and three-wheel applications

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmotive announced today that it is entering a strategic partnership agreement with Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd., a Tier 1 automotive supplier in Japan. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to accelerate the adoption of Inmotive's Ingear 2-speed transmission in the two- and three-wheel vehicle market.

Bando Chemical Industries is a global supplier of power transmission belts and conveyor belts, with significant experience providing transmission belts for two-wheeled applications, such as motorcycles. Its belt and tensioner expertise complement Inmotive's ability to deliver a unique and efficient 2-speed transmission design.

"Our partnership with Bando Chemical Industries brings together our shared technological know-how and like-minded drive to create a cleaner future through eco-friendly technologies," said Paul Bottero, CEO, Inmotive. "We expect to unlock even more potential for our Ingear by leveraging our combined strengths through this cooperation."

The Ingear – the world's most efficient 2-speed transmission designed specifically for EVs – features a compact and simple design with a patented geometry that ensures a smooth and quiet ride. Additionally, the Ingear has been strategically designed to improve electric vehicle cost, range and performance. First adapted for EV passenger cars, Inmotive envisions a broader path to market for its innovation, including motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, marine applications and more.

"We believe the Ingear can be used for a wide array of applications, and we look forward to working toward a proof of concept in this new market segment," continued Bottero.

About Inmotive Inc.

Inmotive is the Canadian based inventor of the Ingear, an ultra-efficient multi-speed powertrain technology for a wide range of applications. The Ingear extends electric vehicle range at very low additional cost and weight, while providing continuous torque during smooth shifts. Its highly reliable design enables system cost reductions and increases torque, acceleration, gradeability and top speed. The Ingear is protected with 44 patents issued and 46 patents pending. Inmotive is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Europe and China. More information is available at www.inmotive.com.

About Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. is a pioneer in the non-tire rubber and plastics industries since its founding in 1906. To meet the ever-changing needs of the times, the company now produces a wide range of products, from power transmission and conveyor belts and systems to precision equipment components, plastic films and sheets, hybrid rubber industrial products and optoelectronic and electronic materials.

It is serious about its corporate social responsibility efforts and considers energy conservation, the environment and effective resource utilization in all phases of its production processes.

