InMyRamenEra: Win Taylor Swift Tickets with U.S. Based Ramen Company

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Are you in your ramen era? It's a ramen love story, baby, just say yes! Instant ramen brand, Ramen Express is announcing a contest that will award a lucky winner, a pair of tickets to the much coveted Taylor Swift concert.

Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada (with certain geographical exceptions), Ramen Express is flying out a lucky winner and their guest to shake it off in Toronto, Canada at the Eras Tour Concert. The prize includes roundtrip flights to Toronto, a stay at Hotel X and floor tickets for two to see Taylor Swift live in concert at the Rogers Centre on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

To enter the contest, entrants must go to Ramen Express' Instagram or TikTok page and simply follow @RamenExpressNoodles and interact with the pinned #InMyRamenEra contest post. Contestants can also gain bonus entries, by sharing how they are in their ramen era with a user generated content (UGC) post and by hashtagging #InMyRamenEra.

The #InMyRamenEra contest might be the last and only chance for Swifties to snag tickets. The global phenomenon sold out instantly making it now nearly impossible to see the Era's Tour concert live. Ramen Express says they are here to make Swifties' ramen dreams come true.

About Ramen Express:

Ramen Express is the bold tasting, 100% plant-based instant noodle meal taking over the ramen aisle. Proudly made in the U.S., Ramen Express uses zero animal products and no added MSG or TBHQ, like many other ramens do. Ramen Express offers over 10+ popular and spicy flavors readily available at Walmart, Aldi, HEB, Costco, Publix, and Amazon and in Canada at Fortinos, Sobeys, Safeway and Foodland.

