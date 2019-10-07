Inn at Deep Creek Celebrates 50 Years with a Fresh New Look

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the Inn at Deep Creek today unveiled a new brand identity that brings modern appeal to its storied history.

Since 1969, the Inn has delighted guests seeking a remote retreat in the majestic mountains of Western Maryland. Now, along with a new logo and property signage, the Inn has a revamped website that enhances the overall guest experience. The Inn also recently completed upgrades to its landscaping, outdoor pool and common grilling area.

Deep Creek Lake is a premier four-season destination within driving distance from Pittsburgh, PA, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and many points in Maryland and Northern Virginia. No matter what season you visit - spring, summer, winter or fall - or how many times you stay at our Deep Creek Lake hotel, you'll discover new ways to explore the many nearby state parks, Maryland mountain trails, and unique cultural and historic events and attractions. Located among the Allegheny Mountains in Western Maryland, the Inn at Deep Creek is remote enough to offer soothing peace and quiet, yet conveniently located within driving distance from Pittsburgh, PA, Washington, D.C. and many points in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia. When it comes to Deep Creek Lake Lodging, our cozy inn offers a variety of room sizes, styles and amenities to please every traveler. We strive to ensure your stay is as comfortable as possible.

"We're excited to have a visual and digital identity that reflects the distinct appeal of the Inn," said general manager Lori Nelson. "Just by browsing the new website, you can see why guests love spending time here all year long."

The Inn at Deep Creek keeps guests close to unique experiences and activities all year round. Popular area attractions include arts festivals, skiing at nearby Wisp Mountain, horseback riding, golfing and the largest freshwater lake in the state, which is just a one-minute walk away.

What hasn't changed at the Inn: the abundance of amenities to maximize comfort and relaxation, as well as a staff of locals ready to help guests plan memorable experiences.

The Inn at Deep Creek, dubbed a haven in the mountains, is part of the Beachtree Properties family of boutique hotels in sought-after destinations across the U.S. Each property is distinguished by geographic location, regional décor and access to popular local attractions, state and national parks, recreational options and entertainment.

About Beachtree Properties

Beachtree Properties specializes in personalized guest stays at several leisure vacation destinations across the United States, including Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Moloka'i, Hawaii, South Lake Tahoe, California, Marco Island, Florida and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. The collection of inns and small hotels provides travelers unique experiences. Our management values local character, recognizes the individuality of each property and ensures well-appointed accommodations, quality amenities and friendly staff in convenient locations and relaxed atmospheres. For more information, please visit BeachtreeProperties.com.

