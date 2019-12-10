Inn at Deep Creek Honored With 2019 People's Choice Platinum Award

OAKLAND, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team for the Inn at Deep Creek announced today that they have received the Platinum Award for Favorite Local Bed and Breakfast, Hotel or Motel in The Deep Creek Times 2019 People's Choice Challenge.

Now in its second year, the Challenge is a fun, friendly competition designed to recognize favorite experiences, services, products and professionals in Garrett County, MD, and the Deep Creek Lake area. Award recipients are voted upon by local residents and other readers of Deep Creek Times. Last year's Challenge received over 175,000 votes for 2,500 nominees across all categories.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor," said Lori Nelson, general manager of the Inn at Deep Creek. "It's especially meaningful since it comes from local residents and guests who've enjoyed time at the Inn. Our team works hard to provide a welcoming retreat for guests near and far, and we're thankful for everyone who voted for us."

The Inn at Deep Creek was one of seven nominees in the category. Located on the largest freshwater lake in Maryland, the Inn is part of the Beachtree Properties family of boutique hotels in sought-after destinations across the U.S. Each property is distinguished by geographic location, regional décor and access to popular local attractions, state and national parks, recreational options and entertainment.

Beachtree Properties specializes in personalized guest stays at several leisure vacation destinations across the United States, including Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Moloka'i, Hawaii, South Lake Tahoe, California, Marco Island, Florida and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. The collection of inns and small hotels provides travelers unique experiences. Our management values local character, recognizes the individuality of each property and ensures well-appointed accommodations, quality amenities and friendly staff in convenient locations and relaxed atmospheres. For more information, please visit BeachtreeProperties.com.

