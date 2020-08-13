Inn at Palm Springs Awarded Inc. Verified Profile

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inn at Palm Springs, a boutique, 18-room dog-friendly hotel located in the Palm Springs Uptown Design District, has been approved by Inc. to join the ranks of other validated private and passionate small business owners across the United States.

A birds-eye view of the pool at Inn at Palm Springs gives viewers a glimpse of the vibrant colors inspired by the cheerful spirit surrounding the property, staff, and guests who visit. Evenings are magical at Inn at Palm Springs. Close to Joshua Tree National Park, the world-famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Agua Caliente Casino, Cabazon Outlets, mid-century modern architecture, and fabulous restaurant choices, the Inn offers a something special for everyone who chooses to visit.

Inc. is best known for its annual rankings of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, helping its readers and followers obtain a better understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape. Inc.'s editors independently reviewed Inn at Palm Springs' brand, social media, and global business presence and confirmed the hotel is fully operational. An Inc Verified Profile provides future guests with insights and a degree of certainty that the business is viable and sound.

"Operational and regulatory demands increasingly challenge the hospitality sector, and expectations to provide a valuable guest experience continue to rise. Becoming an Inc. Verified Company signifies our hotel has passed editorial standards set forth by Inc.com and provides us with additional credibility," says Paul Kurdian, Co-Owner and General Manager of Inn at Palm Springs.

According to Inc., "A verified presence at Inc., the most trusted source of all things entrepreneurial, boosts the credibility of your business and showcases your business in a trusted context."

"The team at Inn at Palm Springs is proud to join this highly respected ecosystem of entrepreneurs verified by Inc.'s editorial team. A dedicated listing on Inc. allows us to present our business on the platform of a well-respected brand. We are thrilled to be recognized alongside other leading small businesses," says Samantha McDermott, Co-Owner of Inn at Palm Springs.

More About Inn at Palm Springs

Inn at Palm Springs is an independently owned, dog-friendly 18-room hotel located in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of the Palm Springs Uptown Design District. The first hotel in town, just after the Palm Springs Visitor Center and world-famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the Inn, has served as the gateway to Palm Springs since the 1950s. Comfortable, clean, and private, all 18 rooms have tile or hardwood floors, individual A/C and heating units, and open to fresh air. A favorite spot for local and global travelers, couples, small families, solo guests, and those traveling with their dogs, Inn at Palm Springs offers full hotel buy-outs for corporate meetings, retreats, and other private events. For more information visit: innatpalmsprings.com

More about Inc.

Inc. is an American weekly magazine that features news about small businesses and startups. The magazine publishes annual lists of the 500 and 5000 fastest-growing publicly held small companies in the U.S., called the "Inc. 500" and "Inc. 5000". Founded in 1979, Inc. is based in New York City.

