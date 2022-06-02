Inn at Palm Springs Receives HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence Award

The private 18-room dog-friendly hotel earns one of the best hotels awards from a leading global travel provider.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inn at Palm Springs, a boutique, 18-room dog-friendly hotel located in the Palm Springs Uptown Design District, has been recognized by HotelsCombined as one of the best hotels in the United States.

HotelsCombined is a hotel price comparison website recognized as the Best Hotel Booking Site two years in a row for 2020 and 2021 by Frommer's.

Plenty of seating and places to enjoy the sun around Inn at Palm Springs' pool. Surrounded by blooming plumerias, a 20-plus foot lemon tree that bears fruit year-round, and stunning palm trees of different varietals, the sun shines 350+ days a year here. HotelsCombined, owned by KAYAK, has selected Inn at Palm Springs to receive the official Recognition of Excellence Award. Inn at Palm Springs now joins an elite group of hotels worldwide awarded the HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence.

HotelsCombined, owned by KAYAK, has selected Inn at Palm Springs to receive the official Recognition of Excellence Award. This selection has come from HotelsCombined's extensive surveys using data from millions of guest reviews for a wide range of accommodations within the United States.

Inn at Palm Springs consistently produces a high satisfaction rating among guests and travel industry experts.

"We are thrilled to be working with the best hotels in the United States. Inn at Palm Springs has proven its place among them with this award and its commitment to providing high-quality services to all guests," said Melinda Balazs, Hotel Awards Program Manager at HotelsCombined.

"Guest demands increasingly challenge the hospitality sector, and expectations rise to provide a valuable guest experience. We're thrilled to be recognized by one of the leading hotel booking sites for our efforts," says Paul Kurdian, Co-Owner and General Manager of Inn at Palm Springs.

Inn at Palm Springs now joins an elite group of hotels worldwide awarded the HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence. This exclusive collection of highly-rated accommodations has been chosen using a strict set of criteria such as the quality and consistency of reviews, the absence of recurring or unresolved issues with customers, the popularity of the property, and the resulting overall score.

"The Inn at Palm Springs team is proud to be recognized in this highly respected community of top hotels in the United States. We're grateful for our guests who contributed their feedback and remain committed to providing a clean, comfortable, private, and affordable experience for those who choose to stay with us," says Samantha McDermott, Co-Owner of Inn at Palm Springs.

More About Inn at Palm Springs

Inn at Palm Springs is an independently owned, dog-friendly 18-room hotel located in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of the Palm Springs Uptown Design District. The first hotel in town, just after the Palm Springs Visitor Center and world-famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the Inn, has served as the gateway to Palm Springs since the 1950s. Comfortable, clean, and private, all 18 rooms have tile or hardwood floors and individual A/C and heating units. A favorite spot for local and global travelers, couples, small families, solo guests, and those traveling with their dogs, Inn at Palm Springs offers full hotel buy-outs for corporate meetings, retreats, micro weddings, and other private events. For more information, visit innatpalmsprings.com.

More about HotelsCombined

With HotelsCombined, 30 million people find the best hotel deals online every month. The HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence Award makes it even easier for travelers to find the top hotels for customer service and guarantee the best value for their money. HotelsCombined technology cuts through availability and prices from all the top travel websites worldwide, including Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Agoda, AccorHotels, Hilton, etc. HotelsCombined shows travelers only the information you want to know and need to know in one quick and easy search. HotelsCombined guarantees travelers find the best hotel price. The difference will be refunded if travelers find a cheaper rate after booking with a site listed on HotelsCombined. For more details, visit https://www.hotelscombined.com.

Media & Sales Contact:

Samantha McDermott

1-888-788-8466

[email protected]

SOURCE Inn at Palm Springs