INN AT THE PRESIDIO RECOGNIZED IN TOP TEN HOTELS IN SAN FRANCISCO BY CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2023 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler, a prestigious authority in the travel industry, has revealed the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards, with the iconic Inn at the Presidio proudly securing the #2 position among all San Francisco hotels. This marks the seventh time that the Inn at the Presidio, a Presidio Lodging property, has been acknowledged as one of the top 10 hotels in San Francisco by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

With an impressive participation of over 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers, these awards encapsulate the collective wisdom of avid travelers worldwide. The Readers' Choice Awards, known for their enduring legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most esteemed accolades, remain the quintessential emblem of excellence within the travel sector.

Terry Haney, managing director of Presidio Lodging, expressed gratitude, stating, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to our cherished guests who recognize the unique qualities of this historic property, its exceptional location, and the warmth of our dedicated service."

Nestled amidst miles of picturesque hiking and biking trails and scenic overlooks, the Inn at the Presidio offers guests an intimate retreat within the heart of San Francisco's urban national park site. Originally constructed as bachelor officer's quarters by the army in 1903, the property underwent an environmentally sensitive restoration in 2012, transforming the historic edifice into the park's inaugural lodging establishment. Boasting 22 well-appointed guestrooms, including 17 suites complete with cozy fireplaces, an inviting front porch adorned with rocking chairs, a charming dining room, and an outdoor deck featuring a cozy fire pit, the Inn at the Presidio exudes historic charm. The Inn at the Presidio is one of two remarkable boutique hotels under Presidio Lodging. Its sister hotel, the acclaimed Lodge at the Presidio, offers 42 rooms and is the closest hotel in San Francisco to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

The Inn at the Presidio is located at 42 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129. For more information and reservations, call (415) 800-7356 or click here. Follow @InnatthePresidio on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Presidio

The Presidio is one of America's most visited national park sites, located within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The Presidio Trust is the federal agency that stewards and shares the history, beauty, and wonder of the Presidio for everyone to enjoy forever. The Trust sustains the Presidio by leasing homes and workplaces and offering visitor amenities including Presidio Lodging. Learn more at presidio.gov.

