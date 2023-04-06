Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, Wins the Prestigious Award for Women Who Achieved a Breakthrough in the High Tech Industry, by The Israeli Manufacturers Association and Hi-Tech Association

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, won the prestigious award for women who achieved a scientific or high-tech related breakthrough, by the Israeli Manufacturers Association ("IMA") and Israel High-Tech Association ("IHA").

The award ceremony took place during the Women CEO Summit at the Israeli Stock Exchange, with 300 leading women from the Israeli hi-tech industry in attendance.

Michal Herzog, the wife of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, opened the Summit, saying: "We know that in order to live in a diverse, fair and flourishing society, we need women to be present in every conference room; that around any decision-making table, we will have women with strong opinions, voicing such opinions; and that women's presence in the hi-tech sector and its leadership, will become obvious for all of us. We believe that the small number of women in the hi-tech industry is not derived from lack of talent, but from lack of opportunities. We are not asking for shortcuts but demand an equal opportunity."

According to IMA and IHA, Inna was chosen as the recipient of the award due to her significant contribution to the Israeli high-tech industry, for her extensive activity and many years of leadership excellence filled with accomplishments, and for her contribution to Israeli society as a whole.

"I am very grateful for receiving this prestigious honor. Being a young woman in the energy field and developing an innovative wave energy technology has not always been an easy road, but your support and moments like this are what makes it all worthwhile," said Braverman, who founded Eco Wave Power in 2011 and has taken the company from a startup to a NASDAQ-listed company. "Thank you for supporting Eco Wave Power's mission of changing the world, one wave at a time. I always say that passion is the greatest renewable energy source, and it is even stronger than the power of the waves. Keep believing!"

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com. Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

