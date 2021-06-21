Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power is pleased to announce that tomorrow, 22nd of June, Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power will be participating in the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg.

The Qatar Economic Forum will continue for three days from the 21st to the 23rd of June, 2021, and Inna will take part in the Industry Roundtable Discussions session, under the title "Next Steps in Sustainability: Achieving Reliability in Renewable Energy". The session will take place on the Tuesday, 22nd of June, at 5:45 PM Doha time (UTC+3).

For the full agenda please visit the following link: https://www.qatareconomicforum.com/agenda/

Other participants in the sustainability roundtable are Abigail Ross Hopper- President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, Danielle Merfeld- VP and Global Chief Technology Officer in GE Renewable Energy, Dr. Shawn Qu- CEO of Canadian Solar Inc, Sujay Shah- Managing Director and Global Head, Cleantech Coverage- Stanadtd Chartered Bank, Keith Mangan- Managing Director of BlackRock and Fauziah Marzuki- Head of LNG- BloombergNEF.

The Forum will also host leading speakers, among which: The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Steven T. Mnuchin- 77th Secretary of the Treasury of The United States of America, David Beckham, Börje Ekholm- President and CEO of Ericsson Group, Ruth Porat- Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google, Patrick Pouyanné- Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies and other business leaders, heads of state and policy innovators.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, will deliver the opening speech.

Recently, Eco Wave Power was also featured in a Bloomberg video under the title "Wave Power Can be the Next Big Thing in Renewable Energy", which is available in the following link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-03-03/wave-power-could-be-the-next-big-thing-in-renewable-energy-video

About the Qatar Economic Forum

The event, which will take place during 21-23 June, welcomes a global delegation of more than 2,000 government leaders, chief executives, influential voices, and decision-makers in the fields of finance, economics, investment, technology, energy, education, sports and climate in an effort to identify opportunities, present solutions and rethink the global economic landscape through the lens of the Middle East. Anchored in Doha, the invite-only forum will draw on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, driving dynamic conversations around the importance of deeper collaboration and connectivity as a mean for advancing economic opportunity.

The forum agenda will be centered around six main pillars over the course of three days: "Technology Advanced" takes a closer look at permanent changes to the human-technology nexus; "A Sustainable World" will explore the intersection of capitalism and climate; "Markets and Investing" poses the question of whether investors, in their inexorable pursuit of growth opportunities, can shape a more resilient global economy; "Power and Trade Flows" gathers global power brokers to share their vision of the road ahead; "The Changing Consumer" examines the future of commerce; and "A More Inclusive World" will offer ideas for healing fissures in a post-pandemic society.

Produced by Bloomberg Live, the forum will come to life in a 360º cross-platform experience, with live-streaming on the Bloomberg Terminal and news coverage across Bloomberg's global media platforms including Bloomberg TV, and bloomberg.com. For the latest updates on speakers and the full agenda, please visit: QatarEconomicForum.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (EWPG) is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. EWPG´s mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from ocean and sea waves.

EWPG is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. EWPG´s project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The company has also received the "Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

EWPG's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, [email protected]).

Read more about Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at: www.ecowavepower.com.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

[email protected]

+97235094017

Aharon Yehuda, CFO

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/inna-braverman--founder-and-ceo-of-eco-wave-power-will-be-speaking-at-the-2021-qatar-economic-forum-,c3371253

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/3371253/1434804.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/inna-braverman-qef-rt,c2927766 Inna Braverman QEF RT

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB