Inna Braverman to Speak at Imagination In Action 2025: Architects of the Global Future at Davos World Economic Forum

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in onshore wave energy technology, is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO, Inna Braverman, will be speaking at Imagination In Action 2025: Architects of the Global Future, on the 22nd of January, 2025. This prestigious event, held in alignment with the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, underscores her leadership in sustainable innovation and renewable energy.

As an Ideas Catalyst, Inna will deliver a powerful 90-second "Inspiration Spark," spotlighting Eco Wave Power's groundbreaking wave energy technology. This presentation will highlight the Company's commitment to accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy. Her address will be professionally recorded and featured in a mini documentary on Forbes.com, amplifying her message to a worldwide audience.

About Imagination In Action 2025

Imagination In Action 2025, hosted at the iconic Dome in Davos, Switzerland, is a cornerstone of the World Economic Forum's programming, bringing together Nobel laureates, MIT leadership, pioneering executives, and creative visionaries. Under the theme "Architects of the Global Future," the summit will address critical global challenges, including sustainability, generative AI, and data sovereignty, within the framework of the Davos World Economic Forum's mission to shape a better future.

The event provides a unique platform for thought leaders to foster connections and craft actionable strategies for a sustainable and equitable future.

Inna Braverman's Impactful Leadership

Inna Braverman's participation highlights Eco Wave Power's alignment with the World Economic Forum's commitment to advancing sustainable energy and addressing global challenges. Her insights into the transformative potential of wave energy technology will underscore the importance of renewable solutions in achieving the sustainability goals championed at Davos, Switzerland.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy company revolutionizing clean energy with its patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology that converts ocean and sea waves into sustainable electricity.

Dedicated to combating climate change, Eco Wave Power operates the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israel, co-funded by EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the technology as a "Pioneering Technology."

Expanding globally, Eco Wave Power is preparing to install projects at the Port of Los Angeles, Taiwan, and Portugal, adding to its impressive project pipeline totalling 404.7 MW.

The Company has received support from prestigious institutions such as the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the Horizon 2020 program, and was honoured with the United Nations' Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Learn more at www.ecowavepower.com.

