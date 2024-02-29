Inna Braverman's Portrait will be Featured at the United Nations Vital Voices Art Exhibition for 'Women Leaders Powering the Global Goals'

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET: WAVE) is pleased to announce that the portrait of Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, Inna Braverman, will be presented during a special interactive art exhibition that will take place in the United Nations Headquarters in New York (inside the U.N. Visitors' Gallery) from the 1st till the 22nd of March, 2024.

The exhibition titled 'Portraits of progress: Women Leaders Powering the Global Goals' will feature portraits and stories of women changemakers from around the world, who are driving solutions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Braverman has been selected to represent UN Goal #7: AFFORDABLE & CLEAN ENERGY for the founding of Eco Wave Power, which has developed an innovative technology for generation of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves.

Alongside each portrait, visitors will be able to scan a QR code to listen to a message from the featured woman leader, who shares more about how she is working towards a particular goal.

The artwork was created by three women artists: Gayle Kabaker, Stef Wong, and Erin K. Robinson.

For further info, please visit the following link: Exhibition "Portraits of Progress: Women Powering the Global Goals" | UN Office for Partnerships

And also in the following link: UN exhibition

Commenting on the exhibition, Inna Braverman said: "I am extremely proud to be featured in this exhibition with inspirational female leaders. Research shows that women are still largely underrepresented in the technological sector. We only represent 1% of leadership positions in the combined science, technology, engineering, and mathematics sector, and we also get only 2% of the world's venture capital funding. As a result, The Vital Voices recognition here at the United Nations is a powerful statement that women are meant to play a critical role in achieving the UN SDGs."

This interactive storytelling exhibition inside the U.N. Visitors' Gallery will have an opening reception today Thursday, Feb. 29 and will be attended by esteemed representatives from United Nations Member States and U.S. government officials.

The exhibition was created by Vital Voices Global Partnership, which was co-founded by Secretary Clinton and the late U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and has provided early support for future Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, Prime Ministers, award-winning innovators, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs, and is supported by the UN Office for Partnerships.

According to the United Nations Office for Partnerships: "2024 marks the beginning of the second half of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development. With only 15% of targets being on track, greater investments in women's proven and innovative solutions could be pivotal to progress."

"Our aim with this project is to spotlight the critical role of women leaders worldwide in achieving global progress through the SDGs," said Vital Voices President & CEO Alyse Nelson. "Because women and girls are disproportionately impacted by pressing issues such as climate change, conflict, and inequality, their perspective and ideas are invaluable. Women leaders consistently bring forward unique and inclusive solutions that benefit entire communities, countries, and our shared planet. As world leaders consider how to close current gaps in targets for the Global Goals, we believe that greater investments in women's proven, innovative solutions will be pivotal to progress."

During her NYC visit, Inna will also take Join influential women leaders at the High Line in New York City for the 17th Global Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walks. Led by luminaries such as DVF Founder & Co-Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg, along with Vital Voices Co-Founder, President & CEO Alyse Nelson, this event brings together established and emerging women leaders from various fields for a one-mile walk. Participants will engage in insightful discussions on career growth, work-life balance, career transitions, and conflict resolution – all in the spirit of global community and mentorship.

More than 200 women from New York City will join the walk as mentors and mentees under this year's theme of "Inspire Inclusion," recognizing that impact stems from inclusion. This event serves as a prelude to International Women's Day on March 8, fostering mentorship and camaraderie among women leaders.

Simultaneously, thousands of women across hundreds of cities worldwide will participate in mentoring walks, advocating for equality, and celebrating the power of mentorship. With over 135 walks planned in 43 countries for the 2024 Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walks leading up to International Women's Day, this event marks a global movement toward gender parity and empowerment.

For more info, please visit the Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walks in NYC with DVF

About Eco Wave Power Global AB

Eco Wave Power, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of and received all approvals for its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power's technology as "Pioneering Technology."

The EWP-EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history.

Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles and plans to move towards its first commercial installation in Portugal.

In addition, the Company holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

[email protected]

+97235094017

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The following files are available for download: