LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- — Inner-City Arts, widely regarded as one of the nation's most effective arts education providers, welcomed new leadership when nonprofit executive Shelby Williams-González assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2021.

Williams-González' passion for arts education has spanned a two-decade career as a teaching artist, senior level administrator, and executive director, as well as professional dancer and choreographer. Beginning during her education at UC Berkeley, her commitment to social causes has been driven by the belief that investing human and financial resources in young people is critical for them to grow as unique individuals and thrive as creative adults.

"Shelby is uniquely positioned to serve our young people, our educators, and our mission," shared Inner-City Arts Board President, Jonathan Schreter. "Her energy, authenticity, and enthusiasm suggest that the next decade for the organization will be about more than just a successful re-entry to the post-COVID landscape. Shelby is poised to amplify the spaces in which we have historically excelled—vision, strategy, creativity, and innovation—leading our team and our students to the next level."

To read the full story and watch an introductory video about Shelby Williams-González, visit: https://inner-cityarts.org/inner-city-arts-names-new-president-chief-executive-officer .

ABOUT INNER-CITY ARTS

Founded in 1989, Inner-City Arts is a learning oasis in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Under the guidance of professional teaching artists, Inner-City Arts' students are immersed in a safe and supportive environment where they may engage in a variety of visual, media, and performing art forms in a studio setting. Services include core classes during the instructional day for grade K-8 students, self-select classes for teens, workshops and performance opportunities through the Rosenthal Theater, and creativity-based professional development training for educators. Young people who attend Inner-City Arts develop skills that are highly valued in the 21st century workforce such as collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, as well as the social and emotional skills that support wellness throughout their development.

