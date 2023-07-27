Inner Glow, Science-Driven Supplements Expands with Product Launch to Provide Anti-Oxidant Properties and Skin Anti-Aging Support

CHANTILLY, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatologist and Plastic Surgeon developed brand Inner Glow is now introducing Sol Defense ($29.99 at innerglowvitamins.com and amazon.com ), a vegan, sugar-free, passion fruit flavored gummy packed with everything you need to help target photoaging and provide additional sun protection. With polypodium leucotomos, a safe botanical derived from a fern that is scientifically proven to provide sun protection, and Niacinamide, a B vitamin loved by dermatologists worldwide, this age defying gummy is a great addition to your sun protection routine.

Sol Defense is an easy-to-use, on-the-go gummy that can be taken anywhere without water or the need to swallow large pills. Easily throw Sol Defense into a beach bag, as it will maintain its shape and not melt at even 170+ degrees, unlike other gelatin-based gummies. Perfect for summer activities such as golfing, swimming and rock climbing when people often forget to reapply their sunscreen, use Inner Glow Sol Defense to give your sun protection an added boost. Dr. Noreen Galaria, Board certified Dermatologist and Founder of Inner Glow vitamins says, "layering sun protection is important. This product is not meant as a replacement for sunscreen but rather as an additional tool to slow damage. Add it to your anti photoaging arsenal along with sunglasses or UPF clothing."

Inner Glow Vitamins are the culmination of extensive research and were developed by a dermatologist and plastic surgeon with over 40 years of combined experience. Each ingredient is carefully selected for its potent properties, ensuring optimal effectiveness in promoting skin health and rejuvenation, and manufactured in FDA regulated facilities.

Their current lineup of science-driven supplements includes the Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Formula, featuring powerhouse ingredients such as

Saw Palmetto to regulate hormonal causes of hair loss

Ashwagandha to help stress related shed,

Collagen to give your hair shine

Moringa leaf to help thicken the hair.

And all the essential vitamins and minerals.

This hair formula has all 21 ingredients you need for hair growth.

The collection also includes Age Defense Vitamins. This anti-aging powerhouse helps protect against acute sun damage with polypodium and green tea and has antioxidants and anti-inflammatories like pycnogenol, a bark from the south of France to help reverse chronic photoaging.

ABOUT INNER GLOW:

In the United States, supplements do not have to be regulated by the FDA and often contain unhelpful and unsafe ingredients. Frustrated by this lack of safe, effective, and reasonably priced supplements, Dermatologist, Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD FAAD began researching individualized options for patients combining the practices of allopathic and naturopathic medicine. These recommended combinations, as well as a decade of research and patient feedback led her to create Inner Glow, non-GMO, third party verified supplements that are backed by science.

